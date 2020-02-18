Meals uninspired? Maybe it’s time to go to school

Options abound to learn something new

Trying to come up with meals every day can be tiresome. Those tasked with providing daily sustenance for families, themselves and others often fall into a rut, repeating the same old recipes. Maybe it’s time to try something new, maybe it’s time for professional guidance.

Throughout DeKalb County, cooking classes and cooking demonstrations abound at such places as Cook’s Warehouse in Chamblee, Vino Venue in Dunwoody, Cake Art in Tucker, Big Green Egg Culinary Center in Atlanta and Team Building With Taste in Atlanta. These facilities boast of having culinary professionals and the right equipment and ideas to get any home cook on a new and more inspired path.

Here is a listing of some of the classes being offered:

Vino Venue

4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody

Vinovenue.com

(770) 668-00435

Vino Venue, a combination restaurant/wine bar/retail shop, offers cooking and entertaining classes monthly. The cooking classes start with a wine and appetizer reception, followed by participants donning aprons, getting to work preparing a meal under the direction of an instruction before dining on the meal. In February, more than 10 classes have been or are bing offered. Among those upcoming:

• Southern Comfort Series: New Orleans Style, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Sample menu: Louisiana crab cakes with onion remoulade, chicken and sausage jambalaya and New Orleans bread pudding. $84.99

• Authentic Argentina, 7 to 9:30 p.m. March 6. Sample menu: ensalada verde with marinated manchego, baked beef empanadas, chicken and sausage asada with chumichurri and Argentine sandwich cookies. $84.99

Cooks Warehouse

5001 Peachtree Boulevard, Suite 520

Chamblee

Cookswarehouse.com

(678) 691-8600

Cook’s Warehouse has two locations—one in Atlanta and one in Chamblee. It offers a range of cookware, bakeware, barware, kitchen tools, teas and coffee and more. Cooking classes are designed for novices and more experienced cooks with sessions such as making sushi like a pro and a masterclass in making roux. Upcoming Chamblee classes include:

• Authentic Mexican: Tortillas, Tacos and More, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Charred beans with queso, shrimp and chicken tacos with red chili sauce and guacamole with tortilla triangles are among the dishes attendees will be cooking. $69.

• Knife Skills 101, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 22, $69

• Date Night Sushi Shop, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28, $69

Cake Art

3744 Lawrenceville Highway

Tucker

Cakeart.com

(770) 493-1305

Cake Art has the tools and supplies needed to turn simple ingredients into tasty desserts. The store is where one will find merchandise related to making and decorating cakes, cupcakes, cookies and candy such as bakeware, icing, airbrushes, petal tips, edible glitter, gum paste, fondant and more. Classes for beginners and the more advanced include:

• Special Demonstration on Flavor Right Icing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 11. Cost for the demonstration class is $10.

• Cake Art I Basic Decorating, May 5, May 7, June 2, June 4, $89.99

• Cake Art II Flowers and More, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 18, March 3, March 10

Big Green Egg Culinary Center

3786 DeKalb Technology Parkway

Atlanta

Biggreenegg.com

Those who own or are interested in buying a Big Green Egg grill also may want to learn how best to use it. The egg is an outdoor ceramic kamado-style charcoal grill and at the company’s headquarters there’s a culinary center where grilling classes are held. Upcoming classes include:

• Dr. BBQ Ribs, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 18, $89. Dr. BBQ teaches how to cook ribs on the egg including prep, rubs, timing and more. Attendees get to chow down when the ribs are done.

• Big Green Egg Basics 101, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 10, $69.

• Easter Dinner with a Smoked Holiday Ham, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 5, $89.

Team Building With Taste

6035 Peachtree Road, Suite A202

Atlanta

Teambuildingwithtaste.com

(678) 915-2815

Team Building With Taste offers cooking contest experiences for corporate groups of 10 or more. Participants are guided in cooking a meal while also team building. The two-and-a-half-hour to three-hour sessions can be scheduled with cuisine such as: Southern Style, South of the Border, Inviting Italian and others. They are planning to offers cooking classes for individuals but the schedule is not set yet. Those interested are advised to check Team Building with Tart’s website in a few weeks.

