Boys & Girls Club partners with Emory

The East DeKalb Boys & Girls Club—housed in the Redan Recreation Center, 1839 Phillips Road in Lithonia—became free a vision, immunization, height and weight clinic on May 16 and May 17.

Students from Emory University’s pediatric residency program volunteered to provide health screenings to more than 50 Boys & Girls Club children. One by one, Emory students administered vision tests, immunization history inquiries and obesity rates to children free of charge.

“A lot of times, parents don’t have the time or the resources to go to the doctor and see what’s going on with their kids,” said East DeKalb Boys & Girls Club director Brandon Riley. “Sometimes, kids are failing classes because they can’t see and we don’t know the reason. Maybe they can’t see the teacher or hear the teacher.”

The Emory students identified 26 children with height or weight related issues, 14 children with poor vision, 12 children behind on immunizations, and 7 children with no immunizations on record. Pediatric students also identified three children with an immediate need to see a doctor because of issues in all areas.

Emory resident Neil Zaki measured height and weight ratios while other students administered eye tests. The information was later shared with Boys & Girls Club parents and guardians.

Emory pediatric resident Monique Bailey said the screenings tied into her career goal of helping Georgia children.

“The chance to come out into the community and practice things we’re learning about is great,” Bailey said. “I’ve always enjoyed working with kids. To meet with kids I may be serving in a couple of years is great.”

Linda Wu, a pediatric cardiology student, said screenings for age groups served by Boys & Girls Clubs is important. She said identifying a need for glasses and weight issues can prevent long-term health concerns before they take permanent root in children.

“We identified a few kids who will need glasses, who may be overweight and a few who will need to follow up with their doctors,” Wu said. “It doesn’t seem like work. It’s great to see healthy kids. Community pediatrics is where it’s at to keep kids healthy before anything happens.”

For more information on East DeKalb Boys & Girls Club and other metro-Atlanta clubs, visit www.bgcma.org.

