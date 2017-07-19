Two men are being sought in connection to robbery and exploitation of the elderly, according to Dunwoody Police Department.

Dunwoody public information officer Mark Stevens issued a release on outlining crimes believed to have been committed by Herbert Lewis and Clinton Stone throughout metro Atlanta.

According to Stevens, the two men have active warrants in Dunwoody for robbery by sudden snatching, financial transaction card fraud and elder exploitation.

“Since 2016, both [men] have been seen approaching elderly individuals at retail locations in the metro area, distracting victims by various methods and stealing their wallets and purses,” Stevens said. “In almost every case, the suspects then use the stolen credit cards to make purchases worth hundreds of dollars. The victims are targeted solely because of their age, and in some cases, their health.”

Stevens issued a video that allegedly shows Lewis and Stone robbing an elderly man at a Dunwoody gas station.

In the video, a man with a cane can be seen approaching a cooler in a gas station. A man believed to be Stone can be seen helping the elderly man choose a drink from the cooler. Another man—believed to be Lewis—approaches the man from behind with a garment to cover his hand and steals the man’s wallet straight from his back pocket.

Any information the public may have on the whereabouts of Lewis or Stone is directed to Detective Anthony Stallings at anthony.stallings@dunwoodyga.gov or (678) 382-6921.

Dunwoody police say anonymous tips can be submitted via text at dunwoodypolice.com or by texting C-R-I-M-E-S (274-637) with the keyword DPDTIPS at the start of the message.

