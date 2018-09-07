MICROJIG donates pushblocks to local school

The construction department at Alonzo A. Crim Open Campus High School just got safer thanks to a donation made by MICROJIG.

MICROJIG is an international safety equipment and tool manufacturer and designer that develops tools for craftsmen, woodworkers and professionals. The company serves 17 countries.

“I like to say we try to keep the world’s fingers from being shorter than they need to be,” MICROJIG CEO Bruce Wang said.

At the Aug. 22 International Woodworking Fair in Atlanta, the local school received two of MICROJIG’s best-selling “GRR-RIPPER,” a table saw accessory.

“We were out in the fair wanting to find schools in the local area so that we could kick off our donation program and find the right schools,” Wang said. “Crim was one of them.”

MICROJIG has made it a mission to donate two GRR-RIPPERs per table saw in public high schools that have career and technical education programs that do wood manufacturing and construction.

MICROJIG plans to donate to all 2,700 U.S. high schools CTE programs.

“We see that those students operating in those wood manufacturing, wood laboratory or construction programs are still operating tools in pretty antiquated ways using exposed hands and sticks to push material through,” Wang said.

Wang describes Gerald Lake, construction teacher at Alonzo A. Crim Open Campus High School, as a “dynamic” leader who is “really educating and really creating a cool and creative critical thinking environment.”

Lake was at the fair to receive the donations for the school.

“They were supremely grateful and incredibly gracious. They were very excited,” Wang said. “To get this kind of support from a company only excites students more, it only substantiates their work more and it keeps them safe.”

According to Wang, one of the biggest issues the woodworking industry faces is an average of 50,000 table saw injuries per year, with an accident happening every 10 minutes and 10 injury-related amputations per day.

“It shouldn’t be happening,” the CEO said. “We’re making the investments and the efforts to see that we drive that number of table saw injuries down to zero by 2020.”

MICROJIG is footing the bill of the donations, but the company thanks its customers.

“Ultimately through their purchases they are helping to subsidize the cost of this donation and making these tools available to the students,” Wang said.

The company started in 2001, in a garage, with most of its products being made in the United States.

“What kind of drives us is that we’re dreamers,” Wang said. “We love the idea of helping people succeed at what they care about.”

Public high schools can apply for MICROJIG’s school donation program at www.microjig.com/support/school-donation.

