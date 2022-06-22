Mike Glenn camp for deaf returns with big name guests 

Mike Glenn Basketball Camp for the Deaf returned to Clairmont Presbyterian Church in Decatur June 20 – 24 for the 42nd year of the camp.

This year’s camp featured 45 players, almost twice as many attendees as it did in 2021 — the year the camp returned after pausing due to the pandemic. In addition to the extra campers, organizers invited former professional basketball players to the camp to speak and work with campers.

Mike Glenn–a former player and broadcast analyst for the Atlanta Hawks–said his event is a basketball camp for children who are deaf or hard of hearing. The camp uses games, training sessions, guest speakers, contests and basketball drills from trainers and organizers who speak American Sign Language to give campers a basketball experience they might not receive elsewhere, he said.

“It’s wonderful. In many ways, I think this is the best basketball camp in the country. I’ve had friends who played with me in the NBA and friends like Michael Douglass … who just come to the camps and share with the kids,” said Glenn.

Not only does the camp offer a chance for deaf players to hone their skills in a setting designed exclusively for them, it also brings elite basketball players to their gym and gives them a chance to meet and work with those players in a small group setting.

“The campers say, with them being deaf, even if they saw an NBA player, they would never go to him and talk. They’d just stay in the background. When they get a chance to ask them questions and take a picture with them, it means so much to them,” said Glenn.

Terry Cummings was the camp’s headlining guest. Cummings was a two-time NBA All-Star and the NBA Rookie of the Year after being drafted No. 2 overall in the 1982 NBA Draft. The All-NBA power forward spent 18 years in the NBA, including several years as a teammate of Glenn in Milwaukee.

Harlem Globetrotter legends Shorty Coleman and Michael Douglass were also in attendance, in addition to NBA analyst Jerome Jurenovich and other former NBA teammates of Glenn. As usual, Glenn—who also played in the NBA for nine years—hosted the camp and was heavily involved with the campers.

Glenn added that one of the campers was also a big-name player in his eyes: Kayla Debrow from Florida School for the Deaf.

“I think we have the best woman player we’ve ever had in Kayla Debrow from Florida School from the Death. She’s 6’3”; she’s as tall as I am now. She has great basketball knowledge and instincts … I think she has the chance to be a Division 1 basketball player. She’s a rising sophomore, but she’s already a star,” said Glenn.

“She’s the most exciting thing about this year’s camp, but don’t tell Terry Cummings I said that,” Glenn added.

Glenn said creating a basketball camp for deaf players became his goal when his father was coaching.

“It all started when my dad was coaching at Georgia School for the Deaf, and it was a goal I made in high school to one day have a camp where my deaf friends can go to a camp,” said Glenn. “It’s a tradition. Willy Brown played at Georgia State and Hofstra. He wasn’t at the first camp, but he was at the second one. His sons … Andrew was MVP of one camp. Waylan, his second son, is here right now. We’ve had generations of families come through.”

Willy and Waylan Brown still attend the camp as coaches.

Campers from Washington, D.C., Arkansas, and Florida attended this year, and Glenn said coaches from “all over the country,” inquired about the camp. The camp also received some local help as Southwest DeKalb High School brought its women’s team to the camp.

“Southwest DeKalb—as you know, with Coach [Kathy] Walton—and those ladies always bring great competition and raise the level of play for our girls,” said Glenn. “We tell them one of the primary goals is for them to leave the camp a better player, and I think that helps mentally and physically.”

