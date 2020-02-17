Miller Grove falls in overtime at Kell

The Miller Grove High School Wolverine’s boys’ basketball team traveled to Kell High School and lost a first-round playoff game against the Kell High School Longhorns 92-91 in overtime Feb. 14, despite being seconds away from pulling off the upset.

In addition to being tied at the end of regulation play, Miller Grove led at the ends of the first, second and third quarters, with the Wolverines’ second quarter run setting the tone for the team’s near upset.

Miller Grove opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run before taking a 13-point lead into halftime. Much of that lead was built by Zyair Greene, who finished the night with 27 points.

Jamarcus Glover had 16 points for the Wolverines, while Tyreik Boyd had 15 points and Michael Lewis had 10 points.

Miller Grove dominated the game on both ends of the court in the first half, winning the rebounding battle, turnover battle and scoring battle.

Starting in the second half, Kell’s sophomore guard Scoot Henderson had an answer for every Miller Grove basket.

Miller Grove led by as many as 18 points in the second half, but Henderson caught fire and finished the game with 49 points—including six three pointers and five assists—fueling Kell’s double-digit second half comeback.

Kell made its comeback late in the third quarter when Henderon had two threes and two trips to the free throw line that resulted in Miller Grove’s lead dwindling to 12 points.

Scoot Henderson throws down a two-handed dunk on a fast break. Zyair Greene inbounding the ball. Tyreik Boyd takes an off-balance jump shot. Head coach Rasul Chester talking to Zyair Greene.

By the end of the third quarter, Henderson had rallied his team from down 18 to down 11. Less than two-and-a-half minutes into the fourth quarter, Kell cut Miller Grove’s lead to a single digit for the first time since the second quarter.

Kell took its first lead with 2:34 left to play, before making what looked like a game-winning shot with just a few seconds left on the clock. However, a technical foul on Kell during the following timeout allowed Miller Grove to make a free throw and end the game with a layup to send it into overtime tied at 85.

In overtime, Henderson and Miller Grove continued to trade baskets. Henderson is a five-star point guard and considered a top-20 player in his class by 247Sports, and the sophomore scored all Kell’s points in overtime.

Miller Grove almost had a chance to win it, but the Wolverines missed multiple tip-ins on their final possession, before Kell was able to sneak out with a win.

While the loss to Kell eliminates Miller Grove from the state playoffs, the Wolverines could have up to nine players returning from this year’s roster.

