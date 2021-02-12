Miller Grove wins region basketball title

Miller Grove High School’s boys’ basketball team won the Region 6-4A boys’ basketball title with a 63-51 win over Stephenson High School Feb. 11.

Miller Grove and Stephenson both cemented spots in the state playoff bracket by finishing in the top two of their region, but Miller Grove won the region tournament after going 8-1 in region play.

“To fight and go after a goal we set in the beginning of the year is big, but it’s not the final goal,” said Miller Grove Head Coach Rasul Chester.

Chester said Miller Grove and Stephenson are familiar with each other and that he expects Stephenson to be a force once state playoffs begin.

Tyreik Boyd (13) scored 20 points in Miller Grove’s 6-4A Region Title win over Stephenson. Photos by Jay Phillips

“Those guys have been battling each other since they were freshmen. Stephenson is well coached and a tough team. It could have been anyone’s game tonight,” Chester added.

The 13-point win was sparked by a 13-0 run that the Miller Grove Wolverines ended the first quarter on. Miller Grove guard Tyreik Boyd capped off that run with a pullup jumper at the first quarter’s buzzer.

Boyd took home most valuable player honors for the Wolverines after finishing the game with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Zyair Greene—who is third in DeKalb County School District in points per game—joined Boyd in double figures with 17 points. Jahmil Barber had seven points, seven rebounds and three assists.

“Tyreik is our glue; Tyreik is the one,” said Chester. “He’s overlooked, but any program who gets Tyreik Boyd is getting a huge asset.”

Boyd and Greene are a lethal one-two punch for Miller Grove, but Chester stressed how important the rest of the team is to Miller Grove’s success.

“It’s not just those two, it’s the Wolverines,” said Chester. “We do it together. We prepare for each opponent, because in state, you only have to win one game at a time.”

Zyair Greene (11) scored 17 points for Miller Grove, with seven points coming in the fourth quarter.

Stephenson wasn’t far behind the Wolverines after the Jaguars recovered from the 13-0 run that ended the first quarter. Stephenson guard EJ Walker scored six points to fuel a Stephenson run that brought the Jaguars back to trail Miller Grove 31-23 at halftime.

Walker finished the game with 19 points, while Chase Ballard added 10 points and Stephenson big man Jaylen Peterson scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Ballard, Peterson and Walker did most of their damage in the second half, but Miller Grove responded to Stephenson’s scoring outburst with a 20-point fourth quarter.

Greene made five-of-six free throws in the fourth quarter, while Boyd made both foul shots and added a three and two layups to help close out the game for Miller Grove.

State playoff brackets have not been finalized, but Miller Grove and Stephenson are expected to play their first state playoff game Feb. 23 or Feb. 24.

