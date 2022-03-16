Millions secured in federal funding for local projects

The staff of Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) said a bill was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11 that will fund eight community projects proposed by Johnson.

The projects—which total nearly $5 million and are included in the appropriations government funding package—respond directly to some of the most pressing needs in Georgia’s Fourth District, according to news release from Johnson’s office.

According to the news release, the projects funded in DeKalb will be:

$800,000 for Flat Shoals Parkway (SR 155) Sidewalk Improvements — Columbia Drive to Flakes Mill Road in South DeKalb.

$600,000 for Derrydown Way Complete Streets Project in Decatur.

$1 million for Georgia Piedmont Technical College Regional Transportation Training Center in Clarkston.

$209,000 for Creative Village Affordable Housing and Studio Complex for Artists in Decatur.

$300,000 for MedCura Health (formerly Oakhurst Medical), Stone Mountain for mental health services for people experiencing homelessness.

$325,000 for CDF Action, Clarkston for the READY School initiative.

“Ensuring that constituents in Georgia’s Fourth District have the resources we need to make our community healthier, safer, stronger, and even more resilient is my number one priority,” Johnson said. “These investments support underserved areas and foster economic development, making a real difference in the lives of so many in our community. I am proud to have fought for funding that will make a real difference in Georgia’s Fourth.”

