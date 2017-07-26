Mixed messages are being communicated to the public in reference to the most recent DeKalb County School District (DCSD) Georgia Milestones test scores.

Georgia Milestones tests are designed to measure student proficiency in language arts, mathematics, science and social studies in grades three through 12. The Georgia Milestones’ highest achievement category is proficient or distinguished learners.

According to DCSD officials, students have “demonstrated significant progress in academic proficiency” in end-of-course and end-of-grade results released on July 20.

For the 2016-2017 school year, 24 of the district’s 84 elementary schools met or exceeded the state average in the number of proficient or distinguished learners for language arts.

Of that total, 13 are Title I schools primarily serving low-income students. This number is down from last year’s test scores, which show DCSD had 29 schools that met or exceeded the state average, though last year showed 11 were Title I schools.

For mathematics in 2016-2017, 21 elementary schools showed achievement that met or exceeded state averages. For social studies and science, 19 schools met or exceeded state averages—but only at the fifth grade level.

For middle school language arts, 14 schools showed proficiency—an improvement from nine in 2015-2016. The number of Title I schools scoring proficiently also improved from four to seven.

Last year, 16 schools at DCSD boasted 80 percent of students scoring at the highest performance levels in more than one content area.

This year, that number has increased to 17, including Ashford Park, Austin, Chapel Hill, Dunwoody, Globe Academy, Kittredge, Museum School at Avondale Estates, Wadsworth Magnet and Vanderlyn elementary schools as well as Chamblee, Chapel Hill, Druid Hills, Henderson, Peachtree and Tucker middle schools. DeKalb Early College Academy, DeKalb Path Academy Charter and DeKalb School of the Arts also received such distinction.

District officials remain positive.

“The latest Georgia Milestones results are encouraging because they clearly demonstrate DeKalb County School District students are becoming more proficient academically, and that we are reaching higher levels of achievement,” said DCSD Superintendent R. Stephen Green.

A complete list of Georgia Milestones outcomes can be found at www.dekalbschoolsga.org.

