MLK Day events planned in Dunwoody

Dunwoody Parks and Recreation will host a community food drive and volunteer service projects Jan. 17 to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a press release.

City officials said the service day will be hosted in partnership with the Dunwoody-Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc.

As part of the service day, the “Souper Bowl of Caring” food drive—which began Dec. 1 in Dunwoody—will culminate with Dunwoody’s sixth annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Jan. 17.

“We’re thrilled with the enthusiasm and support we see each year for what’s become an important Dunwoody tradition,” said Tasha McCall, community service chair for the Dunwoody-Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. “The food drive extends our impact as we work to make a difference in the community.”

Dunwoody officials said nonperishable food collected during the Souper Bowl of Caring will be donated to Malachi’s Storehouse and the Community Assistance Center. Collection bin locations and hours can be found at: https://www.dunwoodyga.gov/community/volunteer-mlk-jr-day

Volunteer registration links and information for Dunwoody’s MLK, Jr. Day of Service can also be found online. City officials said volunteer projects include:

Tree and daffodil planting at Brook Run Park, in coordination with Trees Atlanta and the Daffodil Project

Trail maintenance and invasive species removal at Dunwoody Nature Center

Cleanup and gravel work at Brook Run Dog Park

Edging and weeding at Brook Run Community Garden & Orchard.

“I can’t think of a better way to honor the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. than with community service projects for all ages,” said Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “It’s always heartening to see that no matter the weather, and even in the midst of the pandemic last year, volunteers make participation in this annual event a priority.”

Taking place on the third Monday in January, the National Day of Service marks the birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It is the only federal holiday observed as a National Day of Service. In line with King’s vision, the annual event is designed to empower individuals, bridge barriers, solve problems, and strengthen communities.

