MLK roars past Northview, keeps playoff hopes alive

Needing a win to keep their state playoff hopes alive, the Martin Luther King Jr. Lions’ high school football team knocked off Northview 48-0 in a key Region 5-5A game Nov. 13 at Northview.

Entering the game, both teams needed a win to keep any hope of getting a state playoff berth; the Lions were up to the task as the defense held Northview to minus 12 yards rushing and only 40 yards of total offense in the victory.

While MLK’s offense was racking up 346 yards rushing and 109 passing, the defense—led by Jomel Robinson’s eight tackles and two tackles, Ethan Patterson’s seven tackles, three sacks and four tackles for loss and Markese Locket’s three sacks—was shutting down Northview.

Patterson fueled the Lions’ offense on the ground, rushing 26 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns as MLK jumped to a 26-0 halftime lead with a 20-point explosion the second quarter.

Quendel Johnson added a pair of touchdowns on three carries for 74 yards, and Jarvarius Sims carried the ball five times for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Antravious Slatter returned to action against Northview and completed seven of 10 passes for 109 yards with touchdown tosses to Cameron Fearn and Xavier Leach.

The Lions (2-5, 2-3) set up a battle with DeKalb foe Lithonia High School (3-4, 2-3) for Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at Hallford Stadium to determine the final playoff spot out of Region 5-5A. Lithonia buried Salem 46-0 in a non-region game Nov. 13, heading into the big battle with MLK.

Chamblee 54, Lakeside 0

Chamblee Charter High School’s Bulldogs put up their fifth win in a season for the first time since 2013 as they knocked off their DeKalb rivals—the Lakeside High School Vikings—54-0 Nov. 13 at North DeKalb Stadium.

Chamblee (5-1) got out to a quick start, going up 20-0 in the first quarter. Brayson Seaborne had a big burst for 68 yards to the Lakeside two-yard line on the Bulldogs opening offensive play and then scored on the next play to put Chamblee up 7-0 after the extra point.

Fabian Walker hit Jordan Thornton with a swing pass to the right side a few minutes later and Thornton went 48 yards to put the Bulldogs up 13-0.

Dietrich Shugars made it 20-0 before the end of the first quarter as he hauled in a pass on slant for a 12-yard score.

Place kicker Will Burton had a big night for the Bulldogs going two-for-two on field goals and six-for-six on point after attempts to score 12 points. His longest field goal of the night was good from 45 yards out.

Cross Keys 23, Notre Dame 10

Cross Keys High School went on the road to Duluth to face Notre Dame Academy for the second time this season and came away with its second victory over the Irish Wolfhounds 23-10 Nov. 13.

Cross Keys (2-2) finishes the season with its first non-losing record since an 8-2 record in 1994.

Cross Keys held a slim 13-10 lead at the half, but shutout Notre Dame (0-6) in the second half while putting up seven points in the third quarter and three more in the fourth.

