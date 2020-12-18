MLK sweeps region games against Chamblee

Martin Luther King Jr. Lady Lions opened a Region 5-5A high school basketball sweep of Chamblee with a 49-28 victory at Chamblee Dec. 15.

MLK (2-1, 2-1) jumped out to 12-0 lead when Alaija Coates hit back-to-back three-pointers and a layup. Jana Berry and Atarah McNeil followed with layups to complete the opening period run.

Chamblee (1-1, 1-1) answered with a 6-0 run to end the quarter with Tabitha McLeod making a layup to put the Lady Bulldogs on the board and Alona Azeta scoring a pair of baskets including one at the buzzer on an assist from Alissa McKinzey.

Coates started the second quarter with two more layups while McNeil had a basket and two free throws to put together an 8-0 run to extend King’s lead to 20-6.

Victoria Nwanze hit a three-pointer late in the half and expanded the MLK lead to 31-11. Chamblee’s Trinity Walls made a layup at the buzzer to close the deficit to 31-13 at the half.

McNeil had three baskets in the third quarter and Coates added a three-pointer. Berry’s drive with 1:20 left in the quarter gave the Lady Lions a 46-18 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Kristina Perez made four short jumpers to lead the Lady Bulldogs’ 9-1 run to open the fourth quarter and trimmed King’s lead to 47-27.

Coates finished the night with 19 points and McNeil added 14 for MLK. Janae Nicholas grabbed 13 rebounds to lead MLK while Nwanze added 12.

Perez had eight points to lead Chamblee and Azeta had five points and eight rebounds.

King closed out the sweep with a 60-46 victory in the boys’ game against Chamblee using a 13-0 run to take control of the game in the second quarter and into the third.

Chamblee— led by Will Mepham’s eight first quarter points—took a 14-11 lead into the second quarter and a three-point, buzzer beater by Mepham hit nothing but net to end the period.

The Lions took a brief 16-14 lead with 5:49 to play in the second quarter on Keaton Tait’s offensive rebound and put back basket.

Mepham responded and knotted the game at 16 with a layup on a feed from Justin Lynch with 4:35 remaining in the first half.

Terrin Wofford sandwiched a Deshun Dumas three-pointer with a pair of layups in the final 2:15 of the half to start the 15-1 run by the Lions, resulting in a 25-17 lead at the break.

Baskets by Korynn Sterling, Wofford and Kaleb Brown pushed King’s lead out to 31-17 with 6:55 to play in the third quarter.

Brown finished with 11 third-quarter points including a three-pointer and a pair of pull-up jumpers giving the Lions (1-2, 1-2) a 47-30 advantage over the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-2) heading into the final quarter of play.

Douglas Liggion scored five unanswered points on a basket and an old-fashioned three-point play to close the gap to 12 points (47-35) with 6:17 to play in the game. Both baskets came via passes from Mepham.

Lynch hit for six points in a stretch for the Bulldogs to close the gap to 55-42 with 3:27 to play. Sterling had a pair of 15-foot jumpers in the final 3:38 of the game and Wofford added a layup and a trip to the foul line to help close out King’s 60-46 win.

Wofford finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lions to victory. Brown added 12 points and Sterling chipped in 11.

Mepham had a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead the Bulldogs while Liggion added 13 points.

42 total views, 42 views today