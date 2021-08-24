Mobile COVID-19 vaccination units make more stops across DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Board of Health has added additional mobile vaccination unit stops in an effort to protect residents against the COVID-19 virus.

The mobile units will roll out to four new stops on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the county on a rotating basis. Six mobile medical units are being deployed throughout the county, but all may not be deployed at once as the units must be rotated for cleaning and restocking, said DeKalb County Board of Health Public Information Officer Eric Nickens.

“The additional unit stops [are] all about providing greater access and convenience to residents who desire to get the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly those who may have limited transportation options,” Nickens explained.

The locations and times for the added mobile unit stops are:

-Aug. 25 from noon to 7 p.m. at County Line-Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Road, Ellenwood

-Aug. 31 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Gresham Park Recreation Center, 3113 Gresham Road SE, Atlanta

-Sept. 1, 8 and 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Exchange Recreation and Integrational Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur

-Aug, 26 and Sept. 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Redan Recreation Center, 1839 Philips Road, Lithonia

The mobile units were implemented earlier this year as part of ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. The latest data shows that about 40 percent of Georgia’s population has been fully vaccinated.

Nickens said the plan to increase the number of unit stops was already underway before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23.

For now, the mobile units will only be providing shots to residents who have yet to be vaccinated, but a third booster dose option is on the way.

According to their website, the department “will offer third doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people with weakened immune systems soon. We’re awaiting further guidance from Georgia Department of Public Health.”

Vaccinations at the mobile units are available on a walk-up basis. Residents 12 and older are eligible but a parent or guardian must accompany anyone between the ages of 12 and 17. The vaccines are free and no identification, proof of citizenship, health insurance information or appointment is required.

To view the entire mobile unit stop calendar, visit www.dekalbhealth.net/mobile-covid-19-vaccination-clinic/.

98 total views, 22 views today