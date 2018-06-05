More apartments, more problems

Decatur residents voice concerns over annexation

With protesters standing outside Decatur City Hall holding signs stating “no more walls” and “industrial areas provide jobs,” Decatur’s newest proposed mixed-use development was being discussed at a city commission meeting June 4.

Approximately a dozen protesters stood on the sidewalk of East Trinity Place with signs opposing the annexation.

The Decatur commission approved the annexation proposal in a 3-2 vote during its meeting. According to the petition, Alliance Realty Services would annex 11 parcels on East Ponce De Leon and Grove Place for a mixed-use project.

“We just want Decatur to grow in a better way,” said Michael Harris, who lives and works in Decatur. “We just want fairness throughout Decatur. We want to live in an area that’s clean and everybody can get through with no traffic.”

The 9.7 acres of proposed redevelopment would include an apartment complex with 250 units.

“The building of Decatur is not moving as quickly as the infrastructure. I’d like to see it slow down and see some more studies to make sure we can handle this growth,” said protester Nikki, who declined to give her last name. “I’m all about growth, but I want us to do it reasonably.”

Decatur notified DeKalb County officials of the proposed annexation in February. DeKalb County Commissioner Jeff Rader said the city’s communication with the county was the first time he had heard of the proposal.

Rader said DeKalb County officials did not believe the project would fit the site. The developers dropped the zoning petition and approached Decatur for an annexation.

“The notion that somehow these particular property owners have been petitioning the county for four and one-half years for alternative zoning or any adaption of land use is incorrect,” Rader said. “The first time I had any substantive knowledge of these plans is when two members of the city commission came and met with Commissioner [Kathie] Gannon and me.”

Some believe the mixed-use property would add value to the area. Lewis Jones, board chair of City Schools of Decatur, wrote a letter to the commission dated May 31 stating the redevelopment would bring more money into the school system.

“We have concluded the proposed annexation would have a substantial positive impact on the school budget, with the need to plan for additional students and classrooms being offset by income from the large commercial component of the planned development,” Jones wrote.

Jones said the commission should approve the redevelopment under the condition that the “development must be substantially similar to the plan submitted.”

City Commissioner Tony Powers said the commission had not received a formal complaint opposing the redevelopment from county commissioners.

Powers said he also took offense at statements made by Champion columnist Bill Crane that the “deal was done and the check was in the mail.”

“Yes, there are multiple grocery stores that abut this, all of which were approved by current commissioners of DeKalb County. There was not a public outcry when those stores were stacked up on each other,” Powers said. “I don’t want to step on toes, but we have an opportunity to do something with this property. I just want to deal with the facts. This is not a money grab.”

Commissioners Scott Drake and Brian Smith voted against the proposal.

