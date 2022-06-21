More arrests made in Brookhaven massage parlors

Brookhaven Police Department announced the arrest of three individuals detained during an investigation into massage parlors “offering illicit acts operating within the city limits.”

According to a news release, the investigation began in May at Orange Massage—located at 2901 Buford Hwy.—after it was discovered employees of the business were offering sex acts in exchange for money. The release states that one arrest was made after a search of the business revealed evidence of prostitution.

On June 1, the investigation was continued after Brookhaven police said they received additional information that Sauna One, located at 2859 Buford Hwy., was involved in prostitution.

The follow-up investigation—according to the release—would lead investigators to obtain a search warrant for the location. Upon conducting the warrant, investigators said they discovered a “male patron inside of the business completely nude with male contraceptives lying nearby.”

One of the employees attempted to flee the location out of a rear door but was captured by investigators assigned to cover the rear of the business, the news release states.

Brookhaven police said two additional females were also taken into custody during the execution of the warrant and investigators confirmed that illegal sex acts are performed in exchange for money.

A search of the location revealed additional evidence of prostitution, the news release states, and that the individuals arrested were transported to the Dekalb County Jail without incident.

On June 8, investigators said they returned to the location with an additional search warrant in reference to the previous investigation. Once inside of the location, investigators said they found that the business was continuing to operate as a place of prostitution. According to the news release, three individuals were taken into custody without incident, including one individual who was previously arrested by investigators during the June 1 operation.

“Our officers remain committed to enhancing the quality of life for those within our community and will continue to conduct proactive enforcement wherever evidence of criminal activity is suspected,” said Chief Gary Yandura.

40 total views, 40 views today