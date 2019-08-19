More cash collected after July cash spill

A month after an armored truck spilled money onto Interstate 285 July 9 in Dunwoody, the Dunwoody Police Department have only retrieved approximately 3.6 percent of the spilled cash.

Several social media videos show more than 15 vehicles stopped on the right shoulder in the area of I-285 west and Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Drivers and passengers were collecting an estimated $175,000 that fell from a GARDA armored truck. Only $6,200 has been returned.

According to the truck’s crew, the side door came open on the moving vehicle and the money flew onto the roadway. The crew estimated $175,000, but the exact amount of money lost is unknown. The company hasn’t explained why the truck’s door came ajar.

The truck’s crew collected $200 after the incident occurred.

Shortly after the incident, two individuals turned in money in the amounts of $2,100 and $500. As of Aug 1, nine individuals have returned money, totaling $6,200.

According to Dunwoody police, charges could be brought to those who collected money.

“Anyone who comes in and turns in the money will not be charged,” said the Dunwoody police statement.

