More events return to Arabia Mountain

Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance officials announced that guided hikes, ranger programs, and other activities will resume Jan. 2 at Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve in Stonecrest.

The new lineup of activities will begin with a “New Year’s Resolution Hike” on Jan. 2. Guided hikes, education and community events, and ranger programs will follow the New Year’s hike.

Recurring events include morning interpretive and recreational hikes with park naturalists, which take place every Friday and Sunday at 9 a.m.; and the afternoon walk-it-out hike, every Wednesday at 4 p.m.

A press release from Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance states that these events were popular prior to the pandemic and park rangers are looking forward to resuming these opportunities for nature exploration and connection.

The rangers are not just bringing back hikes – events like Stewardship Saturday—which will occur Jan. 15—offer opportunities to volunteer in the Nature Preserve.

Officials from the nature preserve said in February, volunteer events will include assisting the staff of the Flat Rock Archives to help preserve sites associated with the history of one of Georgia’s oldest Black communities. An Arbor Day tree planting is also planned.

“We’re so excited to be resuming our public programs in 2022…As the park’s newest Naturalist, I’m looking forward to engaging the community at this amazing greenspace during this meaningful year,” said Park Naturalist Zana Pouncey, who will lead the first hike of the year.

To sign up for events and see the whole list of offerings, visit: arabiaalliance.org/organizer/davidson-arabia-mountain-nature-preserve/.

