More than 10 people arrested for pharmacy burglaries

Nearly a dozen people were arrested Feb. 14 in connection with burglary and theft of drugs at DeKalb County and metro Atlanta pharmacies.

According to a police report, police responded to a burglary call at Publix on Panola Road in Lithonia just after 2 a.m. The police report indicated at least four individuals were part of the burglary in which an undetermined amount of prescription medication was stolen.

Investigators were led to a home at 1006 Sims Ave. in Atlanta, where 11 people were arrested at approximately 11:30 a.m. Police said suspect the individuals are connected to several pharmacy burglaries in DeKalb County and the metro area.

The identities of the suspects have not been released as police say the investigation is still active.

