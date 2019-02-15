More than 80 sign on National Signing Day

The long snapper position isn’t a highly recruited position.

However, long snappers do receive college scholarship offers and Cedar Grove High School long snapper Anton Cousins was one of several long snappers across the country to sign on National Signing Day Feb. 6. Cousins signed with Albany State University in Albany, Ga.

“It’s a blessing. I couldn’t have done it without my friends, coaches, teachers and counselors,” Cousins said. “They pushed me every day. When I didn’t believe in myself, when I didn’t think I had the chance, they saw something different in me. Albany State wanted me the most and I want to go there.”

Cousins, a two-time state champion at Cedar Grove, said he hopes to hoist championship trophies at Albany State.

“I’m looking forward to winning a championship,” he said.

Cousins was one of 80-plus players from DeKalb County to sign letters of intent on National Signing Day. Several players signed during the early signing period, including Cedar Grove wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (Oklahoma) and Stephenson linebacker Tra Wilkins (Kentucky).

Tucker led all DeKalb schools with 12 signees, followed by Cedar Grove with 10 and Miller Grove with nine. A majority of DeKalb players signed with Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), Division II, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and community college programs.

A few players signed with schools from Power Five conferences, including Stephenson offensive tackle Joshua Black and Southwest DeKalb defensive back Jamel Starks who are headed to Louisville. Black was committed to Georgia Tech before he de-committed after coaching changes. Black said Louisville’s coaching staff played a big role in him signing with the program.

“I’m looking forward to the culture of Louisville,” Black said. “It’s a college town. It’s going to be nice.”

The coaching staff also attracted Starks to Louisville.

“I felt like it was more family-oriented there,” he said. “[The coaches] showed much love during this recruiting process.”

As Starks celebrated signing day with his teammates, he also remembered his late brother Christopher Starks, who was shot and killed while on campus at Savannah State University in 2015. The football player was 22.

Starks said it’s a dream come true to play football on the college level as his older brother did.

60 total views, 60 views today