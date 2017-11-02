Rarely when entering the property of a sprawling resort does one see a sign that cautions visitors to be careful of horses crossing the drive, but this is the case at Forrest Hills Mountain Resort and Conference Center. The entranceway is also used by local horses as an access path from the stables to the pasture. This is just the first of many features that make this resort unique.

Nestled among forested rolling hills, wineries and minutes from popular North Georgia tourist destination Dahlonega, Forrest Hills is rustic luxury at its best. Spread throughout the 140 acres of resort property are 29 private cabins and five group lodges with eight, 12 or 16 private rooms. There are 98 total rooms and the resort can accommodate up to 200 people.

All properties on the resort are constructed of rough-hewn lumber that adds to the rustic charm and ambience. Not a single exterior surface of any building is painted, and the structures blend seamlessly into the natural habitat of the surrounding forest.

The grounds are meticulously maintained and feature meandering stone and concrete walkways and paths that allow for easy viewing of the numerous gardens and plant groupings. Along the paths and walkways are also strategically placed benches adjacent to specific plantings that beckon guests to sit for a while and take in the natural beauty.

The private cabins are either one or two bedrooms and all have fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, fireplaces and hot tubs. Each cabin is situated on a large lot that offers plenty of privacy and unobstructed views of the surrounding hills. The cabins’ décors range from rustic to sophisticated—giving each one its own unique vibe.

The four group lodges feature private bedrooms with baths, large living areas, fully equipped kitchens, fireplaces, expansive outdoor spaces and meeting spaces. They are perfect for corporate outings, reunions and gatherings of any sort where participants want the privacy of separate accommodations and the comradery of a group setting for meals and entertainment.

The Eagle’s Nest and Treetopper lodges share a public area between the two that features a 12-person outdoor hot tub and deck. The Mountain Laurel Inn also features a private 12-person outdoor hot tub. All have large covered outdoor areas with tables and chairs that are perfect for game-playing or other activities. There are also firepits that make the outdoor experience pleasant year-round.

The conference center is a 2,000-square-foot structure with massive timber beam ceilings and houses the Southern Ballroom and a separate boardroom. It can accommodate up to 100 guests for dinner or meetings.

A special focus of Forrest Hills is its wedding options which range from simple elopement packages for just a couple of people to fully coordinated, catered, staffed affairs that can accommodate up to 100 guests. Options include arrival via a horse-drawn carriage, hair, makeup and spa services and gourmet dining. There are multiple locations throughout the property for outdoor ceremonies including a gazebo area flanked by gardens and a grassy seating area for guests. Or, ceremonies can be held in the conference center.

Forrest Hills offers romance packages in private cabins which allow guests to choose from options such as wine, cheese and cracker trays; champagne; candle-lit dinners; carriage rides; trail rides and massages.

In additional to being suited for weddings, reunions and corporate outings, Forrest Hills is also a great option for a leisure weekend in the mountains with family and/or friends. Onsite amenities include a pool, basketball court, volleyball/badminton courts, horseshoe pits and walking trails.

Adjacent to the property is Gold City Corral barn and horse stable that offers trail riding, wagon rides and even a chuck wagon lunch or dinner where guests can ride in a horse-drawn wagon into the forest for a cookout at an additional cost.

There are plenty of dining options as well including Secret Garden, which is designed for romance and adults only. Larger dining options include the Hideaway and Rose Garden and a special Sunday brunch is offered that touts Southern delights such as fried chicken, fried okra, mashed potatoes and sweet potato soufflé’ in addition to a salad and desert bar.

Whether for corporate, family or romantic escapes, Forrest Hills truly does offer something for everyone and most is onsite. For those wishing to explore the vicinity, Dahlonega is less than 15 minutes away.

88 total views, 26 views today