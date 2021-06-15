Multi-dimensional views of Muhammad Ali focus of his namesake center

For 15 years the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky, has proudly showcased the life of Muhammad Ali as a world-class athlete, fighter against racism and humanitarian.

Two month closings in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic prevented the center from welcoming its usual 100,000 annual visitors, however, in April, it opened again to share Ali’s life and legacy with visitors.

The two-story center, located in the city where Ali—then known as Cassius Marcellus Clay—was born and was introduced to boxing, takes a multi-media approach in sharing the champion’s life of hard-fought battles in various arenas—the ring, the courts as well as the court of public opinion.

The six-level center—an impressive facility—features galleries, exhibit halls, classrooms, library, a theater and pavilion that tell the multi-faceted story of Ali’s rise to prominence and the many difficulties along the way. His story is told through displays of artifacts such as his boxing gloves and robes, photography, newspaper clippings, hand-written poetry and sketches, audio and video recordings and more. In one area of the center, visitors can select and watch specific Ali fights on individual monitors.

Born in West Louisville in 1942, Clay denounced what he described as his slave name and announced he would be known as Muhammad Ali in 1967. He was a U.S. Olympic gold medalist, three-time heavyweight champion, U.S. ambassador and U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.

The center covers Ali’s highly publicized accomplishments as well as turbulent times in his public life such as during the 1960s when Ali refused to be drafted into the Army, saying of the Vietnam War “I ain’t got no quarrel with those Vietcong.” He was sentenced to five years in prison, stripped of his heavyweight boxing title, banned from boxing for three years and fined $10,000. In 1971, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned his conviction for evading the draft. He served no time in prison.

Among items of note at the center:

• The red Schwinn bike on the fifth floor is a replica of the bike stolen from Ali when he was a boy, which prompted him to take up boxing.

• Boxing ring on the fourth floor was used in the movie Ali starring Will Smith and was donated by Sony Picture.

For more information on the center, go to alicenter.org.

