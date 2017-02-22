If all goes as planned, the city of Stonecrest will soon have a state of the art sports facility.

Discover DeKalb Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with Atlanta Sports Connection and Atlanta Partners for Development announced Feb. 22 a collaborative partnership to build a $200 million sports facility—Atlanta Sports City at Stonecrest. The facility will be a 190-acre entertainment and recreational sports facility with the ability to host corporate activities and services.

The facility is expected to bring in 1,937 jobs and three million visitors annually. Located on the southeastern side of the Mall at Stonecrest, the facility will accommodate more than 22 different sports and will host amateur and professional sporting events throughout the year.

Atlanta Sports City will feature indoor and outdoor sports facilities, restaurants, retail shops, entertainment venues, extreme sports areas, meeting and event space, hotels and Stonecrest Stadium—a 15,000-seat stadium expected to be the home of two professional sports teams; one men’s and one women’s team. It will also include athletic training facilities, a field house with indoor practice field, a covered outdoor field, outdoor multi-use fields, sports diamonds and indoor courts.

