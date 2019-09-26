Murder trial of former officer to begin

The murder trial for former DeKalb County Police officer Robert Olsen is set to begin more than four years after he shot and killed Anthony Hill.

Jury selection for the case began Sept. 23 as some protestors and social rights groups claim the trail is long overdo.

Olsen, shot and killed Hill, who was unarmed, in March of 2015. Olsen was indicted by a grand jury in 2016 and charged with two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, two counts of violation of oath by public officer and making a false statement in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Hill.

Olsen claims during the incident he feared for his life, while family and friends of Hill claimed Hill was having a mental health episode and was not a danger to others.

In the years following the shooting, several protests have been held in DeKalb. Some protestors said they believe the shooting of Hill, a Black man, by a White officer may have been racially motivated.

“We stood with these activists and this family for four years, three marches and a lot of protests. We are calling for justice,” said NAACP member Gerald Griggs during a protest in Decatur. “We’re calling on justice for the victim, Anthony Hill, an unarmed veteran who was murdered by police.”

Bridget Anderson, the former girlfriend of Hill, has advocated for changes to how DeKalb police respond to individuals suffering from a mental health episode.

Anderson helped create Us Protecting Us, a grassroots organization with the stated goal of protecting the rights of people of color and individuals with mental disabilities during encounters with police. In a statement, Us Protecting Us officials said DeKalb needs to do more to protect its vulnerable residents and that Hill’s death could have been preventable with appropriate training.

Us Protecting Us has requested that DeKalb officials make three changes to it’s system including creating a system for 911 operators to identify a mental health crisis emergency, make changes to the current Crisis Intervention Training for officers to include training by individuals with disabilities and send a mobile crisis unit that is staffed by emergency responders but not law enforcement officers.

“It has been reported that from one-third to one-half of people murdered by the police live with a disability. We are adamant about not calling the police but relying instead on the experience of people most affected to develop response plans to crises. The current crisis intervention training is severely flawed for officers in Georgia,” said Anderson in a statement.

