My first step toward normalcy

Like most everyone, I’ve been housebound for nearly three months and lately I’ve been craving an adventure, a chance to be back out there, enjoying the freedoms of life. I’m not talking exotic travel or daredevil experiences. All I desperately yearn for is going to a restaurant for a sit-down (someone else cooked it/someone else served it) meal.

On May 14, my dream came true. My husband and I ventured out of the house and into our former regular diner in Stone Mountain for our first dine-in experience since we started sheltering in place. It was wonderful, but it was also a little strange.

The normally bustling eatery has been filling takeout orders for weeks but opened its interior to customers the first full week in May. When hubby and I arrived for lunch, we were among only three or four diners.

With so few customers, the place had a deserted alien feel but that was overtaken by its familiar bright colors, retro décor and welcoming dessert case filled with those giant decadent cakes that promise to expand one’s waistline at a glance. And the mask-covered faces of the owner and few members of the wait staff were also welcoming and reassuring sights.

The tables—previously set with placemats, silverware and condiments—were all bare. A hostess escorted us to one of the empty booths on the side of the establishment with no other patrons. Once we were seated, placemats and menus were offered.

I was unsure of the etiquette of this new dining circumstance: Is it proper to remove one’s mask upon entering the restaurant, upon being seated at one’s table or upon food arriving? Remind me to query Emily Post Institute for the answer.

I could barely contain my glee looking over the selection of burgers, quesadillas, salads, entrees and more from which I could choose. All my home cooking had become redundant and uninspired.

We made our selections, chatted with our masked and gloved waitress about the state of the diner in the time of a pandemic, then made a beeline to the restrooms for thorough handwashings. I watched workers spray tabletops and restroom doors as we just relaxed in our booth, listening to oldies playing and watching the news on overhead TVs.

Our plates arrived without delay accompanied by silverware, salt and pepper shakers and condiments. (Our waitress explained these commonly used items are taken away and wiped down after each customer.)

I’m sure I experienced some kind of quarantine-related psychological phenomenon, but my $8.50 chicken/bacon/spinach panini and side salad were exquisite—the best things I’ve tasted in some time. Even Coca-Cola tasted exceptional.

I added a generous tip to the tab, left with my take-home leftover as well as a giant slab of German chocolate cheesecake and satisfied with having achieved nirvana.

I placed my mask back over nose and mouth as I exited the diner.

It felt good to be out in the world doing a simple routine I had taken for granted for so long. It reminded me how important are the little things in life that we overlook but miss desperately when they’ve gone.

I can’t wait to dine out again.

44 total views, 44 views today