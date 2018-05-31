NEED FOR SPEED

DeKalb officer wins racing award

Speeders in DeKalb County may want to think twice about breaking the law after the DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) bested other Georgia police departments in a “Top Cop” autocross challenge.

DKPD received the first-place trophy at the first-ever police autocross challenge at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The event was hosted by the Atlanta Region of the Sports Car Club of America and involved competition competed among police departments in the metro area.

DeKalb police had three drivers representing the department.

Seven departments from the metro area competed in the challenge, according to DKPD officials.

“It was intense,” said Sgt. Shover, laughing. “It was a good experience to do that with other agencies. It started out fine and then it started getting competitive.”

Shover said officers drove through an obstacle course and participated in a trial run with instructors, then a practice run.

The experience was somewhat of a stress reliever, said Shover.

“It was definitely a good outlet. The three of us were already good friends and it was fun to do something together,” Shover.

DKPD officer L. Armstrong took home first-place prize for the competition. He completed the course in a time of 37.09 seconds.

“It was tough. There were a lot of good drivers in capable vehicles. I just did the best I could, and I was pleasantly surprised with the outcome,” Armstrong said. “I’m glad that I was able to bring it home for DKPD.”

Armstrong participated in autocross events growing up and said he enjoys the hobby of racing. Armstrong said he enjoyed the comradery of the officers involved and the community atmosphere.

“It was a really nice event that they put on and the interaction between law enforcement and civilians was very positive,” Armstrong said. “I’ve been interested in driving all my life. I refer to it as a hobby and I participate in autocross events in my own time.”

