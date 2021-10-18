New beer combines German lager and West African cuisine and brewing tradition

What happens when flavors and traditions from Germany blend with those from West Africa? Wild Heaven Beer’s most recent collaboration does just that and Eric Johnson, brew master at Wild Heaven, said he’s eager to have beer lovers give it a taste test. “Come on out and give it a try for yourself. We would love to hear what you think,” he invited.

Wild Heaven Beer, founded in Avondale Estates, bills itself as Georgia’s fourth oldest production craft brewery. This month it introduced what it called “a unique beer collaboration called DoppelDiggity Doppelbock”—a product fashioned when Wild Heaven teamed up with Atlanta-based strategic content creators the Cork Bros. Wild Heaven describes the beer as “a German-style Doppelbock made with a traditional Ghanaian street food called “Kelewele”—fried super-ripe plantain with strong flavors of cloves, ginger, and African spices.”

Launch events—limited draft-only taproom previews—were held Oct. 8 at both Wild Heaven’s original Avondale Estates location and at its newer location in Atlanta’s West End. DoppelDiggity marks the first collaboration between Wild Heaven and The Cork Bros, also called Your Dawg Diggities—known on the Atlanta marketing scene for their events and cinematic visuals. Of the beer name, Johnson said, “It’s just a playful nod to the Cork Bros.”

The new beer is “quite unique,” according to Johnson. “The base beer is a classic German Doppelbock, which is the perfect canvas for the beautifully spiced plantains with ginger and vanilla—such an amazing addition to this beer. Expect playful tropical plantain and clove notes in the nose. Deep earthy spices mesh with aromatic and toasted malts that complement well the round vanilla and ginger tones. Finishes clean with lingering island flavors,” he said.

Michael Corkrum of The Cork Bros said of the beer, “Its beautiful and unique flavor immediately transports the taster back to the Sekondi streets I grew up on.”

Johnson said he and others at Wild Heaven met the Cork Bros through mutual friend Ale Sharpton “and immediately connected with their amazing energy and love of craft beer. The content they create is so thoughtful. We have always been fans of enthusiasts who love and appreciate beer the way we do.”

Noting that DoppelDiggity is “a very bold beer, “Johnson suggested it be consumed with strong-flavored foods. “The best pairings are herbed roasted meats and assertive vegetables—so much energy behind this beer. This rich and complex beer launch comes just in time for cooler weather in Atlanta.”

Johnson called the collaboration between Wild Heaven and The Cork Bros “multi-faceted.” The October launch was for the base beer, which for now is available only at the two Wild Heaven taprooms, on draft, he said, adding, “the remainder will land in Atlanta Spirit Works barrels—half bourbon and half rye—which will be released next year as a premium cage and cork bottle offering. Look for a larger barrel-aged release, which will take place sometime in 2022 between six and 12 months from now. The barrel-aged version will be finished in 500ml cork and cage bottles at both Wild Heaven taproom locations and available in market to the Atlanta metro area through Georgia Crown Distributing.”

Wild Heaven Beer was founded in 2010. Its original Avondale Estates location produces Wild Heaven’s core lineup, including Emergency Drinking Beer, and features a taproom and large patio. Wild Heaven’s West End Brewery & Gardens opened in 2019 and features an experimental small-batch brewery, an American pub fare restaurant, two event spaces, a taproom, and a large patio overlooking the Westside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline in the Lee + White Development.

