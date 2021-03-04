“New Black Wall Street Marketplace” planned for Stonecrest

City of Stonecrest officials announced a shopping, dining and entertainment center called New Black Wall Street Marketplace is being developed by Allen Family Investments at 8109 Mall Parkway in Stonecrest.

“This [former Target building] is being transformed into a New Black Wall Street Marketplace,” said Stonecrest Director of Communication Adrion Bell. “This place will be outstanding once they get through with it, and they’re going to open this coming [Memorial Day weekend].”

Bell said property owner Bill Allen plans to include restaurants, grocery stores, art galleries, music venues and theatrical stages in the finished product. Allen added his motivation behind the development is to bring more opportunities to minority- and women-owned businesses.

“I decided to take my time and put my resources where my mouth is,” said Allen.

Stonecrest officials said the marketplace will be 125,000 square feet and will house more than 100 businesses. According to Allen, the central location will make it easier for shoppers to support minority-owned businesses.

During a news brief about the development, Mayor Jason Lary said the city of Stonecrest has no financial obligation to New Black Wall Street Marketplace.

“There are no financial obligations from the city, but where the city will help at is from the office of the mayor and the brand of the city of Stonecrest,” said Lary.

Allen Family Investments is also developing the International Wall Street Village in Stonecrest. Allen added, “The amount of time that it would take to get something where people could see we’re serious about [the International Wall Street Village] would take several years.”

Allen said his company decided to develop New Black Wall Street Marketplace in the interim.

“We delayed that to prove our point that were going to create small shops here and get them open, at least some of them—at least half of them—by the 100th anniversary of the burning of Black Wall Street [in Tulsa, Oklahoma] … that was burned Memorial Day weekend of 1921,” said Allen.

According to Allen, he’s going to turn the shell of the old Target building into a shopping and dining experience with a Bourbon Street theme. City officials said Aaron’s Gourmet Market will be the first grocery store in the marketplace and that the development has plans to host 12 restaurants.

“[New Black Wall Street Marketplace] offers a lot of things our citizens want in terms of restaurants and shopping and in terms of being able to attract people from outside of the area to this destination,” said Stonecrest Economic Development Director Clarence Boone.

Lary said he campaigned on bringing developments such as New Black Wallstreet Marketplace to Stonecrest.

“It’s like a watershed moment. It’s like a waterfall hit me. For years we’ve been trying to get something started with regard to how people see us in business and how small businesses develop. This does that, and it starts right here,” said Lary. “It’ll move from the Wallstreet Marketplace to a near billion-dollar development in the Wallstreet Village.”

218 total views, 84 views today