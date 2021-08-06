New ‘bootcamp’ program offers training for available tech jobs

Less than a year after introducing a curriculum designed to bridge the gap between the available tech jobs in the Atlanta area and the number of qualified applicants to fill them, New York-based Fullstack Academy in partnership with Emory Continuing Education has announced a third “bootcamp” program to help qualify students for tech jobs in as few as 12 weeks.

Calling metropolitan Atlanta “the Silicon Valley of the South,” Fullstack and Emory Continuing Education report that Georgia’s booming tech industry currently has more than 20,000 unfilled jobs.

The initial bootcamps, introduced in February, were designed to qualify students for cybersecurity or coding jobs. The new program—DevOps—like the other bootcamps, is designed to quickly qualify students for in-demand industry jobs. The term DevOps describes practices that combine software development (Dev) and IT operations (Ops) to quickly develop software for changing systems.

“The demand for this is huge right now,” said Paul Welty, Emory Continuing Education executive director. There has been a 27 percent increase in DevOps positions in Georgia over the next 10 years with an average salary of $102,500 for entry-level DevOps engineers in the Atlanta area, according to Burning Glass Technologies. an analytics software company that provides real-time data on job growth, skills in demand, and labor market trends.

Like the university’s other continuing education courses, Emory Tech Bootcamps are not part of the school’s academic coursework and are taught by experts from outside Emory’s regular faculty, usually people working in the field, according to Welty, who added, “We are continually looking at our catalogue of offerings to select programs that prepare those completing them for immediate employment in technical positions.”

Welty explained that unlike more general education programs designed to lead to a range of career paths or for personal enrichment, the bootcamp programs target specific types of jobs. Derived from a military term, “bootcamp” refers to a short, intense, and rigorous course of training. “Although students will be committing to focused study with a combination of online class training and individual assignment work, the program is designed so that people working full time can take the courses without quitting their jobs,” explained Welty.

“We decided that Atlanta is an ideal area for programs such as ours because we identified the gap between available tech positions and qualified applicants,” explained Fullstack President Mogan Subramaniam. “Because there are many positions that pay well waiting to be filled, the return on investment is high.” As home to a large number of Fortune 100 companies, the Atlanta area has a growing need for tech-trained professionals, he continued.

Subramaniam noted that the relationship with Emory Continuing Education is working out well. “We looked for a partner that was engaged in the community and had similar goals,” he said, adding that although the program started only a few months ago, so far, the partnership is providing what Fullstack had hoped for.

The number of available tech jobs in Atlanta has grown by nearly 50 percent in the last 10 years, according to Forbes—a rate almost 20 percent higher than the national average. Today, nearly 14,500 cybersecurity positions are open in the greater Atlanta metro area, with another 6,500 available in web development, software and coding, according to CyberSeek.org and Indeed.com.

Welty explained that the bootcamps do not require enrollment at Emory University or prior technical experience or an undergraduate degree. “Degrees are useful for certain careers but aren’t necessary for every career path—including some that pay very well. There is an assessment process that is designed to measure the potential student’s suitability for the DevOps program and for the type of job its designed to lead to. People should know going in that it’s not just pushing buttons. Basically, we are looking for people who are good at problem solving.”

