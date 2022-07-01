New CEO named for three Emory hospitals

Rashard Johnson was named chief executive officer for Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, and Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital, according to a news release from Emory.

Johnson will begin his new role on Aug. 22, after leaving Advocate Aurora Health in Chicago, according to the news release. Johnson was president of Advocate Trinity and South Suburban Hospitals, where he oversaw “the strategic direction and operation of Advocate Trinity’s 205-bed hospital and [provided] executive leadership over Advocate South Suburban Hospital’s 230-bed hospital and [supported] services, physicians, team members and building facilities,” states the news release.

In his new role at Emory, Johnson will oversee the 451-bed Emory Decatur Hospital located in Decatur as well as the 100-bed Emory Hilllandale Hospital located in Lithonia, according to the news relase. Additionally, he will oversee the 76-bed Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital, located in downtown Decatur.

“Emory Healthcare is a world-renowned comprehensive academic health system with a history of delivering unparalleled care to patients and improving the future of health care,” said Johnson. “I’m humbled and honored to join the Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital leadership teams as we enhance the health of the communities we’re so fortunate to serve.”

Prior to his stint at Advocate Aurora Health, Johnson served as vice president of operations and chief operating officer for the north Houston market at St. Luke’s Health in Houston, a Catholic Health Initiatives affiliate, and he previously held leadership roles at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Jackson Health System in Miami, and the Miami Veteran Affairs Healthcare System.

Emory officials said Johnson has a master’s degree in health services administration and a bachelor’s degree in health sciences/health services administration from the University of Central Florida. He has also completed executive education at Cornell University.

