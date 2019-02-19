New city manager hopes to enhance the ‘unique’ city

It has been a little more than a month since Robin Gomez took over as Clarkston’s new city manager and he described his first month on the job as wonderful.

“The staff is wonderful, very knowledgeable and a very motivated workforce,” Gomez said. “They want to see the city succeed and make sure that we provide the best possible services that we can.”

Gomez discussed with The Champion Feb. 7 his journey to Clarkston and ideas he has to improve and grow the city.

Clarkston City Council voted unanimously Dec. 4 to hire Gomez as the city manager, replacing Keith Barker, who retired. Gomez was previously the city manager of Fairmont, W.V., where he served for three years.

Gomez said his wife suggested that he apply for the city manager job in Clarkston.

“I was unaware of Clarkston and then I started researching and reading about [the city],” he said. “After reading the ad for the city manager I thought it would be a great place to come work and live because I truly believe in living where I work. To me, it’s very important to get to know as much [as possible] about the people, the places and the businesses.”

Gomez, who has been in city government for almost 20 years, was among five finalists selected by the mayor and city council.

“I would be living here, shopping here, interacting with businesses, with residents and visitors,” he said, “and ensuring that we do provide the best city services that we can and come up with innovations and enhancements that we can do in the services that we provide.”

Looking at the city’s demographics Gomez concluded that as diverse as it is the city has a small Hispanic/Latino demographic among residents or visitors.

“I was born in Mexico and Spanish is my first language, so I thought that could be something unique to the city that I would bring,” he said.

Clarkston has several projects in the development stage, including the streetscape project.

“It will transform the city,” he said. “New roads, additional sidewalks, curbing, helping to improve pedestrian and vehicular safety. I live on Montreal Road in the middle of where hundreds of people walk every day and we want to make sure that it’s safe as it can be.”

Once the streetscape project is complete, Gomez said, he will focus on redeveloping the downtown area.

“We’re looking to have some additional development in downtown and perhaps even redevelop some of the existing plazas to essentially modernize and beautify the area,” he said.

“There are some that are already doing that. The economic development and redevelopment are extremely important, and we want to have some growth in that.”

Gomez said the city will explore hiring more police officers if it annexes more property. He also is interested in enhancing city parks.

He said all Clarkston residents are welcome to meet with him.

“I’ve already met with many residents, but I’m very active and involved in wanting to communicate with residents,” he said. “It’s important to me to communicate and interact.”

98 total views, 31 views today