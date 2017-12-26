Dunwoody’s newest hotel was designed with luxury in mind, according to its developers. The Residence Inn by Marriott Atlanta Perimeter Center Dunwoody, which recently held its grand opening, operates as a Marriott franchise, and is the third in the Dunwoody area to be owned by Atlanta-based Hotel Development Partners and managed by Hotel Equities.

The new lodging is an all-suite hotel with studio, one- and two-bedroom suites. Residence Inn, a brand created in 1975, is the most upscale of Marriott’s extended-stay brands. “This is arguably Marriott’s most successful brand,” said Fred Cerrone, founder and chairman of Hotel Equities and Chief Operating Officer with Hotel Development Partners. “

“Like other hotel companies, Marriott has multiple tiers from the most basic to the most luxurious facilities,” Cerrone explained, saying of the new hotel, “This is state-of-the-art, the next generation in extended stay living. It has seven stories with custom-designed furniture, upscale fixtures and finishes unique to the brand and the market. This is definitely not a roadside motel.”

The hotel had a “soft opening” in September, then opened officially in late November “We like to be sure everything is operating as it should before we advertise publicly,” he said.

Cerrone said building a hotel at the Ashford-Dunwoody Road site was a longtime dream of his. “I’ve lived in Dunwoody for 35 years and my office at Hotel Equities is also in Dunwoody so this is my backyard. I’ve driven past this site for 10 or 15 years and thought it would be an ideal location for a hotel like this.”

The property is the site of a 100-year-old farm. “We were respectful of the property’s history and preserved what we could,” Cerrone noted. “We built around the century-old farmhouse.”

Customers include people who are in town for lengthy business dealings, vacationing families and people waiting to move into a home that is being built or renovated. “Also, people visiting friends or relatives who live in nearby homes that may not have an extra bedroom—including the many high-end condominiums in the area—find it convenient to stay at an extended-stay hotel,” Cerrone said.

He said Dunwoody is an ideal location for such a facility for several reasons. “This is an upscale area; people staying here will look for nicer lodging. The Residence Inn by Marriott Atlanta Perimeter Center Dunwoody is 10 miles from both Sun Trust Park, where the Atlanta Braves play, and Mercedes Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.

“It’s also a good choice for people who either are in the area either receiving outpatient treatment at one of the nearby hospitals or who want to be near relatives who are patients at one of them,” Cerrone added. The hotel is a short distance from the area often called “pill hill,” which includes Northside Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital and other medical facilities.

“People can really make themselves at home here,” he said. “Each suite has a kitchenette complete with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and dishwasher, where people can prepare food or warm and serve food from a nearby restaurant. There are dozens of restaurants from high-end to fast-food in the area—20 are within walking distance.”

The Residence Inn by Marriott Atlanta Perimeter Center Dunwoody also has laundry facilities, dry cleaning service, complimentary wi-fi, a grocery delivery service and a fitness center the hotel describes as “the largest and best equipped in the market.”

A typical extended-stay visit is 10 to 12 days, according to Cerrone. “But we have people who stay for two months and people who stay for two days,” he added.

Cerrone described the new hotel as a “flagship property,” explaining that is an excellent example of the type of facility Hotel Equities manages. “It’s about a quarter of a mile from Hotel Equities’ headquarters so people who are considering doing business with us often stay there and experience for themselves the types of properties we manage.”

