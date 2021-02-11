New ethics board meets, appoints leaders

Dekalb Board of Ethics met for the first time Feb. 11 after being appointed to the newly constituted board more than a month ago.

The ethics board—tasked with investigating complaints against DeKalb County elected and appointed officials, and county employees—had been inactive for more than two years until a new ethics code was approved by voters in November 2020, reviving the board. The board does not have jurisdiction over DeKalb courts and school officials.

During the meeting, which was held virtually via Zoom, former DeKalb County School District leader Lonnie Edwards, Sr. was selected by fellow board members to serve as chair of the board and David Moskowitz, an attorney, was selected as vice-chair.

Other members of the board include Candler-McAfee resident and former Dekalb County employee Nadine S. Ali; Decatur resident and board member of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Ambreen A. Delawalla; Eric Maurer, a Druid Hills resident and a licensed clinical social worker with Grady Healthcare; Candace Rogers, a lawyer; and Stone Mountain resident and former investigator with Atlanta Police Department, Rosa D. Waymon.

Stone Mountain resident and director of the Atlanta crime laboratory, Candace Walker, and Michelle Long, a Brookhaven resident and founder of a nonprofit consulting practice NP Voice, are alternate board members.

Much of the meeting entailed a review of duties, processes and procedures of the board, led by ethics officer Stacey Kalberman and deputy ethics officer Latonya Wiley.

Wiley also presented the board with a list of 27 active complaints dating back to as early as 2014.

“The older cases have yet to be resolved due to litigation and/or lack of quorum so we’re so happy that we have the alternate board members so we won’t have [quorum] issues in the future,” said Wiley.

The active complaints include those that were sworn under oath and do not include complaints that were submitted through the ethics hotline number. Some of them were filed in Kalberman’s name based on anonymous information received that credibly alleges a violation.

The board agreed to meeting monthly, on every third Thursday at 6 p.m. Special called meetings will be scheduled if a hearing is needed for a complaint.

