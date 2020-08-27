New mixed-use developments completed in Dunwoody

Dunwoody announced the completion of the new mixed-use office buildings “Twelve24” located at 1224 Hammond Drive and “State Farm II” located at 245 Perimeter Center Parkway Aug. 24.

Zillow also announced it will bring 200 jobs to its southeast headquarters located at Three Ravinia Drive in Dunwoody, according to state officials.

“In these unprecedented times, our track record is more important than ever,” said Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling. “Our skilled workforce continues to attract next-level developments that elevate Dunwoody’s reputation as a metro-Atlanta business hub.”

According to a release, Twelve24 is a multi-tenant, 16-story office building offering a sky bridge for direct access to the Dunwoody MARTA Station. Twelve24 also features 334,000 square feet of office space with 11,000 square feet of ground-floor space for retail and restaurants.

The release states Insight Global—a national staffing and services company—signed a long-term lease for more than 70 percent of Twelve24, and Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant preleased 7,500 square feet of ground-floor restaurant space.

“We chose this location in Dunwoody for Twelve24 because we felt it contains all of the necessary elements that create a lively and easily accessible city center,” said Principal of Trammell Crow’s Atlanta team Brandon Houston. “The confluence of the MARTA station, Perimeter Mall, the new State Farm campus, and the future High Street development each contributes to making this intersection in Dunwoody a dynamic, mixed-use environment that is essential for Class AA office development.”

Earlier this year, State Farm officials announced they completed their second of three buildings, adding 670,000 square feet of office space and 50,000 square feet of retail space. The third building is scheduled to be completed by 2021.

Dunwoody officials—along with Hogan Construction Group and Vision Hospitality Group—also celebrated the “topping off” of the new seven-story, 156-room AC Hotel Aug. 16.

City officials said the hotel—located at 121 Perimeter Center West—is scheduled to open in summer 2021 and will feature the area’s first rooftop bar. Trammel Crow Co. is also working with Concord Hospitality Enterprises to develop a 10-story, 180-room Hyatt Place that will directly connect to Twelve24 and allow for access to the building for business travelers, according to city officials.

