DeKalb County Board of Commissioners voted for a new presiding officer and deputy presiding officer in the Jan. 10 regular meeting.

The presiding officer position formerly held by Commissioner Larry Johnson, will now be the responsibility of Commissioner Kathie Gannon after she was approved with a 5-2 vote.

A day prior to the regular meeting, Commissioner Stephen Bradshaw announced that he would be voting for Gannon as presiding officer.

Bradshaw said he voted for Gannon because of her commitment to lead the board of commissioners in “a more collaborative way.”

“Over the years, my interactions with Commissioner Gannon have led me to conclude that she is a dedicated public servant and a person of intelligence and integrity. It will be an honor to cast my vote for Commissioner Gannon [Jan. 10]. I look forward to her leadership,” Bradshaw wrote in an email.

While commissioners Johnson and newly elected Commissioner Gregory Adams opposed Gannon’s presiding officer role, commissioners Nancy Jester, Mereda Davis Johnson, Jeff Rader, Bradshaw and Gannon voted in favor.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues for their support and confidence and I look forward to working with all of them,” Gannon said after being voted as the board of commissioners’ new presiding officer.

Gannon plans to hold a meeting with commissioners Jan. 20 to discuss a plan of action moving forward.

“There will be no opportunity to say ‘see you left us behind.’ We rise together or we fall together. We’re not going to allow a setup for failure,” Gannon said. “We have work to do.”

Johnson to declined a motion for him to serve as the deputy presiding officer. Davis Johnson, who called for the motion for Johnson to serve as deputy presiding officer, commended Johnson for his work but said it was time for a change.

“I’m a firm believer that everything can change. I want to go with the slogan from Michelle Obama who said ‘when people go low, I go high,’” Davis Johnson said.

“I think [Larry Johnson] has done a great job under challenging circumstances. I intend to support Kathie Gannon because I feel we need to change. It does not mean we’re going backwards. I’m sure that her constituents, as well as DeKalb County, will see her leadership in that role and I trust she will do the best for the county.”

Rader was voted as the county’s deputy presiding officer after Johnson declined.

Johnson, who held the presiding officer position since 2014, said during his time in the position he’s had to deal with different obstacles.

“Even though we had opposition, we had to have a strong face to make a difference in this county. You just can’t go around disrespecting a person,” Johnson said.

During the meeting, Johnson quoted Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes Awards saying, “Disrespect incites disrespect. Unfortunately, I’ve had to deal with a lot of that.”

Jester, who has had disagreements with Johnson in the past over blighted properties in DeKalb County and other issues, said she’s looking forward to working with Gannon as the new presiding officer.

164 total views, 20 views today