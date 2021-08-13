New TSCID leaders say they look forward to continued growth and development

Stephens Bridges said he sees the difference Tucker Summit Community Improvement District (TSCID) has made to the Tucker business community. His interest in the area goes back to the mid-1980s when his grandfather built a building in the area. Over the years he and other family members, including his father and uncle, have made real estate investments in the Tucker community. Bridges is executive managing director of Jones Lang LaSalle, a real estate services company that buys, builds, occupies and invests in a variety of assets including industrial, commercial, retail, residential and hotel real estate.

He and Carl Deckers were recently added to TSCS’s board. During the same June board meeting, Ackerman & Co. President Kris Miller was unanimously re-elected to serve another three-year term as board president.

Community Improvement Districts, or CIDs, are designed to help improve communities by bettering conditions for existing businesses and attracting new growth. Areas of focus may include safety, beautification, business retention, economic growth, and capital improvements. Tucker Summit CID states that its primary objective is “to grow property values and enhance the district’s prominence as a primary choice for business growth and development.”

“There’s still a lot of work to be done and I am excited to be part of it,” Bridges said. Among the projects he sees ahead for TSCID are continued redevelopment of older industrial buildings and repurposing of unused retail space. “With the emergence of ecommerce, many retail shops have closed their brick-and-mortar facilities, but there is no reason those empty spaces should be a blight on the community. We can find new uses for them. CIDs are an opportunity for business, local government and residents to come together to find solutions to problems that affect us all.”

According the TSCID, among the assets making Bridges a valuable addition to the organization’s board is his expertise with assisting industrial users and investors with lease, purchase and sale of industrial properties.

Deckers, president and COO of gatc LP, an international company that provides services to companies wanting to do business in the United States, said that he too looks forward to “bringing his ideas to the table” at TSCID. He recalled a family motto: “It’s easy to complain, but if you want change, you have to get involved.”

In announcing the appointment, TSCID stated, “In his 18-year tenure at gatc, Deckers has witnessed the incubator organization for international small businesses flourish and grow, and even more so since becoming a CID member in 2011.”

Citing more than 18 years in the same Tucker location, Deckers said he has seen problems along with solutions. “We have experienced crime in the area—warehouses broken into and other issues. The CID has improved lighting in many areas, brought in private security that has not only patrolled the area at night and other times when businesses are closed but also has advised business owners on what they can do to prevent crime. It’s working; I’ve seen a real drop in crime.”

Another area in which Deckers said he has seen improvement that he would like to continue is traffic. “I remember places out here where at certain times of day it would take half an hour to go two miles. It’s not ideal now, but it has gotten a lot better.”

Deckers, who said his company is in the process of developing a lot adjacent to its current site, noted that the CID’s work is making an already desirable area even more attractive. “With Highway 78 coming through the area, we have easy access to downtown Atlanta and to one of the world’s biggest international airports,” he said.

Commenting on the organization’s recent actions, TSCID President Emory Morsberger said, “We are thrilled to welcome Stephen and Carl and have Kris return to our board of directors. We have an extremely engaged board and their combined experience and dedication to improving our district are great assets to us, which helps make our district incredible.”

