New Year’s Eve options abound

Ringing in the new year takes many forms—traditional midnight toasts and revelry but also daytime celebrations for young folks and family. Here are just a few taking place across DeKalb County

Fernbank Museum of Natural History

The younger set can get a jump on celebrating the coming new year at Fernbank Museum of Natural History’s Noon Year Eve celebration. It begins more than 12 hours before the old year ends and the new one begins. On Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., children and family members and friends can ring in the new year at a kid-friendly party. It includes a kid deejay, appearance of Georgia Bubbleman, party hats for the first 500 guests and countdown to a 2,000-plus balloon drop. Cost is $8 for museum members, $22 for non-members. For more information, contact (404) 929-6300 or go to fernbankmuseum.org. Fernbank is located at 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta.

Historic DeKalb Courthouse

DeKalb History Center continues its tradition of bringing in the new year with a dance party at the Historic DeKalb Courthouse. Dance Hall Decatur kicks off at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 and continues until 1 a.m. Music provided by a deejay, appetizers, drinks and midnight toast make up the night. Tickets $45-$60 and those 21 and younger get in for $15. For full details, call (404) 373-8287 or go to dekalbhistory.org. The courthouse is located at 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.

Kids’ Early New Year’s Eve

Young people can bring in the new year at Stone Mountain Park’s Kids’ Early New Year’s Eve. The activities kick off just after Snow Angel’s flight at 8:30 p.m. Costumed characters will be frolicking throughout Crossroads accompanied by music and there will be opportunities to participate in singalongs. An early New Year’s Eve countdown begins at 8:5p p.m. Dec. 31 with snowfall and fireworks to follow. Kids’ Early New Year’s Eve is included in Stone Mountain Christmas’s all-attraction pass or annual Mountain Pass. For more information, go to www.stonemountainpark.com.

Michelle Malone Band’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Hang out early or late to celebrate 2019 with Michelle Malone Band at Eddie’s Attic. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. show $35-$60. Tickets to the 10 p.m. show $35-$40. Eliot Bronson joins the band for the 10 p.m. show. Eddie’s Attic is located at 515-B McDonough St., Decatur. For more information, go to eddiesattic.com.

Masquerade for the Grown and Sexy

A live deejay, champagne toast, party favors and party food are what revelers can expect on New Year’s Eve at The Mill at Evans Mill. Tickets $25 for singles, $45 for couples, VIP tablees $120 for two. The Mill is located at 2773 Evans Mill Road, Lithonia. For more information, call (678) 465-8189 or go to Eventbrite.com.

