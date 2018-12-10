Nice Family kicks off holiday season with laughter and warmth

Those familiar with the brash comedy of playwright Phil Olson might easily guess that the title of his play now on stage at Dunwoody’s Stage Door Players, A Nice Family Christmas, is sarcasm. The play is a sequel to Olson’s A Nice Family Gathering, set at Thanksgiving and featuring a family that puts the fun in dysfunctional.

Olsen grew up in a small town in Minnesota, which provides the setting for seven of his award-winning plays, including A Nice Family Gathering and A Nice Family Christmas. Much of the comedy draws on the Scandinavian culture common in that part of the country. A running gag, for example, is people complaining of the smell of a traditional fish dish that’s cooking in the kitchen.

The family is together again—this time on Christmas Eve. Carl, who writes human interest features for a local newspaper is considered the least successful of the siblings, standing in the shadow of his brother Michael, a doctor, and his sister Stacy, an engineer. He admits to his family that the newspaper is cutting staff and he is likely to be next because his editor has found his recent submissions uninspiring. Then the editor calls with an assignment that may save his job: Write a story about a typical family Christmas, drawing on his own family.

Carl’s family, however, is far from typical. Michael is not leading the ideal life his family has been led to believe. He has a string of problems that range from substance abuse to out-of-control spending habits and a spouse who left months ago after becoming fed up with it all.

Stacy, who has a child though she’s never been married, has fallen in love with another woman and wants to marry her, but her partner has never told her family she’s gay.

An eccentric grandmother continually throws random and often completely nonsensical comments into the mix. Michael’s estranged wife, Jill, shows up unexpectedly and complicates efforts at communication since she doesn’t understand sarcasm and thinks she understands the grandmother’s gibberish.

Another surprise visitor is Uncle Bob, whom no one has seen since his brother’s funeral. He tries to liven up the party with a bottle of whisky— “You can’t spell BYOB without Bob,” he reminds them—and a sprig of mistletoe with which he chases women around the room.

Carl’s recently widowed mother is trying to overlook all the conflict and bring family harmony to the gathering. Her late husband, Carl Sr., was described in A Nice Family Gathering and again in A Nice Family Christmas as “a man who loved his wife so much he almost told her.” His inability to simply say “I love you” has spread to his offspring and complicates their relationships with intimate partners.

As surprises and troubles unfold, family members are not thrilled to learn that Carl plans to write about it all in the local newspaper.

A terrific ensemble cast made up of Erik Poger Abrahamsen as Carl, Larry Davis as Uncle Bob, Alexandra Ficken as Jill, Jeff K. Lester as Michael, Dina Shadwell as Mom, Susan Shalhoub-Larkin as Grandma and Madison Welch as Stacy keeps the laugher going from the opening scene to the last.

Now in its 45th season, The Stage Door Players continue to deliver a level of theater excellence that Dunwoody—and the entire metro Atlanta area—can be proud of.

As Director Ryan Oliveti observed in his program notes, A Nice Family Christmas is reminiscent of holiday special renditions of classical television comedy such as I Love Lucy and The Golden Girls. “These specials all had lots of insanity a with a dose of heart. And that is exactly what we all need right now to dial down some of this world’s crazy—humor and heart.”

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. A Nice Family Christmas is scheduled to run through Dec. 16.

The Stage Door Players perform in a theater in the building that houses the Dunwoody Library and Spruill Arts Center. The address is 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.

74 total views, 3 views today