Nine-year-old published writer aspires to be filmmaker

Not many 9-year-old students can say they are both published writer and a filmmaker, but Bryce Michael Hughes can.

Hughes, who goes by Bryce Michael, has written more than 200 comic books. Three of which have been published and being sold at My Parents’ Basement comic book store and restaurant in Avondale Estates and online; his school library also has them available for checkout.

Hughes said he became interested in writing comic books after reading books by authors Mo Williams and Dav Pilkey.

“My teacher from first grade, Ms. Robinson, showed us this video about something Mo Williams had written, and I decided to write my own book,” Hughes said. “I decided to show it to everyone.”

Hughes wrote his first comic book, titled “Bryce the Cop,” at 6 years old and has since written three “Bryce the Cop” books. He said he wrote about cops because, “[Cops] are actually pretty cool and I wanted to be one when I was 6, but now I want to be a filmmaker.”

Hughes also wrote a book that features his mom, Jwaundace “JC” Candece, as a superhero called “Captain JC.” He said his next book will be a horror book that he wants to turn into a film. He said authors and filmmakers such as Stephen King, Jordan Peele and R.L. Stine inspired him to try his hand at horror.

“Horror books are very interesting to a lot of adults and some kids,” he said. “I’ve decided to make this next [one a] horror book and I think it’s going to be awesome and it’s going to be a movie.”

Candece said she thinks she also helped inspire him to go into horror writing because she watches a lot of scary movies.

“Now, he tells me what scary movies are coming out,” she said. “He likes to scare people and dress up for Halloween and scare people. He also does pranks.”

Hughes has filmed several short scary movies—a series titled “Hand Under the Bed,” which can be viewed on his YouTube page. He writes and edits his own movies and has created his own production company, “Laughing Scared Production.”

“It says ‘laughing’ because some of the movies I make can be funny, and some of the movies can be scary,” Hughes said.

Along with writing books, creating films and managing his own production company, Hughes also leads a book club that he created at his school, DeKalb Academy of Technology and Environment. Sixteen students are in the book club, which is split into two groups. The students read two books a semester—one fiction and one nonfiction.

“I give them an assignment,” he said. “After both groups read each book, I have them compare and contrast the two books.”

Hughes said his life goal is to write books that can be turned into movies. Candece said she is proud of what her son has accomplished at his young age.

“It inspires me because I’m a stunt woman and actress myself,” she said. “He has seen me and my work. He goes to a lot of my auditions with me, he comes to the studios with me.”

Candece has done stunt work for 20 years and has been in more than 150 movies. She said at first, she was against Hughes being interested in the movie business because she knows how tough the business can be.

“I think this business can drive you crazy, but I like that he’s on the production side and he wants to create and produce,” she said. “That makes me happy. He’s so creative and I can’t deny that. I try to support him and his endeavors.”

