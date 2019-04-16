No drivers needed for new Doraville, Chamblee shuttles

Doraville and Chamblee are in the process of bringing autonomous shuttles to their communities.

Autonomous shuttles are driverless shuttles and computer operated.

“Doraville is home to the first autonomous shuttle in the region, continuing our city’s tradition of innovation,” Doraville Mayor Donna Pittman said on her Facebook page. “We’re proud to welcome NAVYA to Assembly Yards.”

According to Pittman’s post, Assembly Yards is a “the multi-phased development [that] will include more than 10 million square feet of corporate class A office, multifamily housing, creative office space, chef-driven dining, best-in-class retail, and entertainment, including the purpose-built film studio Third Rail Studios, which was completed in the first phase. The new 250,000-square-foot Serta Simmons Bedding headquarters will open in March while an additional 1.3 million square feet of space is anticipated to be completed over the next 22 months.”

The Integral Group─who owns Assembly Yards─announced March 18 the arrival of the autonomous vehicle partnership with NAVYA, through private funding.

“At Assembly, we have hallmarked accessibility and connectivity by providing multiple transit options that will accommodate and serve a variety of users,” said Matt Samuelson, COO of the commercial real estate division of The Integral Group. “Through the NAVYA autonomous shuttles and other driverless-site features, we intend to set a new, responsible standard for transit-oriented developments.”

The shuttles will arrive in Doraville in the spring and will transport residents from Doraville’s MARTA station to the Assembly Yards in 15-minute intervals. According to Pittman, residents will be able to view the shuttles during the May 3 State of the City event in Doraville.

According to Brian Mock, Chamblee city council member, the shuttles can carry up to 15 people and do not exceed more than 25 miles per hour.

During Chamblee’s March 19 city council meeting, the board voted unanimously to apply for a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation that would fund the self-driving shuttles. According to Mock, the city is expecting to receive $10 million for the possible public funded project.

“If we don’t get the grant, it’s not going to happen,” Mock said. “It’s pretty unattainable to get these shuttles with a city our size without public funding, but we’re counting on it. I believe we’ll get it.”

Upon receiving the grant, Chamblee plans to run the shuttles on Peachtree Road to Third Rail Studios located in Assembly Yards, ultimately connecting with Doraville’s shuttles.

“I just think it would be super cool,” Mock said. “Our goal is to be able to get people into our restaurants. Chamblee is reinventing itself and we want to get people from point A to point B. I also think it’ll get people to our city just to ride the shuttle.”

Mock and Chamblee Mayor Eric Clarkson went to Washington D.C. to visit a robotics factory in October, where they learned that the shuttles are pedestrian friendly and can sense and stop if something is in the road, like a fallen tree. The shuttles are operated off-site, however, a computer board is also inside the shuttle for passenger operation, according to Mock.

360 total views, 55 views today