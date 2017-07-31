Dunwoody police state no information given by social media giant

Questions remain unanswered five months after the resignation of former Dunwoody assistant city attorney Lenny Felgin.

Felgin resigned Feb. 1 following allegations of anti-Muslim remarks on Facebook. Felgin allegedly posted derogatory remarks about Muslims on a thread pertaining to Canadian citizenship for refugees.

Felgin has repeatedly insisted he is the victim of identity theft and filed an official police report with Dunwoody law enforcement. He also hired technology professionals to look into his account, which proved to be fruitless.

Felgin has since deleted his Facebook account.

Following his resignation, on Feb. 13, Dunwoody Mayor Denis Shortal announced an identity theft investigation by the Dunwoody Police Department. A subsequent subpoena was issued to Facebook to gather additional data.

As of July, no information has been given to the department.

“The Dunwoody Police Department has not received the requested information from Facebook or any information, for that matter,” said Dunwoody public information officer Mark Stevens.

Facebook has a law enforcement request portal on its website in accordance to the federal Stored Communications Act.

“We will search for and disclose data that is specified with particularity in an appropriate form of legal process and which we are reasonably able to locate and retrieve,” states Facebook’s law enforcement guidelines. “We do not retain data for law enforcement purposes unless we receive a valid preservation request before a user has deleted that content from our service.”

Facebook also states, “Response times vary depending on case complexity and records requested.”

“We review each request for records individually and prioritize requests based upon case circumstances and other factors not always obvious from the formal process,” state Facebook officials. “[Police are encouraged to] provide any additional details about the case so that we can make sure the case is prioritized appropriately and the records received are most relevant.”

Dunwoody resident Joseph Hirsch brought up the issue on July 10 at a Dunwoody City Council meeting.

“It’s been five-and-a-half months and I keep asking what happened,” Hirsch said. “It’s been five-and-a-half months since our city attorney said he was hacked and [resulted] in derogatory anti-Muslim comments. If our city laptops are hacked and it’s been five and a half months, shouldn’t we be shocked and alarmed that someone is hacking into our systems? Shouldn’t we be concerned that the city can’t find a way to dispose of this case, come to a conclusion or resolution?”

Hirsch said residents deserve to know whether the city attorney was hacked and deserve closure on the issue.

