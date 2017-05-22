



When long-time Sunday school teacher Clara Redmond had her class write then United States President Barack Obama, she didn’t know what to expect.

Redmond’s class wrote nearly 25 letters to the first Black president in U.S. history, and to everyone’s surprise—he wrote back.

Redmond, a Sunday school teacher at Hillcrest Church of Christ in Decatur, said her students wanted to write Obama before he left office following a class discussion. In the weeks before Obama’s departure after an eight-year term, Redmond’s class received a response, including a letter and a signed portrait of the Obama family.

“I will never forget this,” Redmond said, crying. “It’s a good feeling. He is an example and for him to take the time out of his busy schedule and write us, it’s just amazing.”

The letter, addressed to “Mrs. Redmond’s class,” thanks the students for writing the president and gives the students words of encouragement.

“Thank you again for your kind note. Your generation gives me great hope for the future and I trust you’ll stay engaged in our democracy,” said the note, signed by Obama.

Redmond tries to engage her students in more than just the teachings of the Bible, she said. She also wants to incorporate life lessons with the students.

The content of the letters varied from student to student, but each student wrote about issues they found important, Redmond said.

“Our children will never forget that. It showed the kids he cared and it showed our children that they can reach higher, too. Whatever they desire for themselves, they can do it,” Redmond said.

Eleven-year-old Jacob Smith, a member of Redmond’s Sunday school class, said he wrote a letter but didn’t expect a response.

“I just wrote a letter about how I felt about [Obama] being president, but I didn’t think he’d write back because…he’s the president,” Smith said. “I was happy and surprised and it felt good to know that he cares about youth.”

Smith said in his letter he congratulated Obama for being the first Black president.

Redmond’s daughter Melinda Carter has worked alongside her mother at Hillcrest Church of Christ for the past three years. Carter said teaching Sunday school students at Hillcrest has become a “lifelong commitment.”

On May 21, Carter asked students questions about how they felt receiving a response from the nation’s 44th president.

“We do teach a lot in the Bible and it’s very structured, however, we do teach life skills as well. There’s so much that goes on so this is a time for them to open up,” Carter said.

The idea of writing President Obama came from a classroom discussion, Carter said.

“Someone may ask a question and what we’re not going to do as adults is sweep it under the rug. We want these children to know that they have a voice,” Carter said.

Aiden Redmond, 8, said knowing Obama wrote his class back made him emotional.

“I know he’s the 44th president and he gave a lot of speeches,” Redmond said. “It was great. I thought I was about to cry.”

