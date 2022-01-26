Office relocation in a pandemic presents challenges

The process of relocating the offices of The Champion began more than three months ago and culminated the second week of January when we officially relocated to our new space.

There seemed to be a never-ending process of applications and permit requests, including a fire inspection, an HVAC inspection, and a zoning and a building occupancy verification, which all were coordinated via email and online registrations. Though these processes took several weeks, the overall process went more smoothly than expected thanks in part to city of Decatur employees. We received our occupancy permit on Jan. 12.

However, the process of bringing internet service to our new space proved to be by far the most challenging aspect of the move. We initiated contact with our current internet provider in Oct. 2021 with what was assumed to be a routine request.

I first verified with the communications giant that they service the building and suite where our new office would be located. The next step in the process was to have a site inspection technician visit the new location to verify that cables were indeed already in place. And of course, coordinating the site inspection was all done via electronic means as it is difficult at best to reach a representative who can provide detailed information on the process.

The site inspection technician was unable to verify that cables were already in our space even though we had been told when the first contact was made that they were. Due to the technician not verifying the presence of cables, we were delayed a couple of weeks while said communications company rescheduled the second planned site inspection.

After numerous attempts to reschedule and missed appointments, approximately two months later, the process of internet connectivity was completed.

We downsized our office space as more employees are working remotely and utilizing technology that allows them to connect directly to our office computer networks. The process of downsizing left us with more desks, office chairs, filing cabinets, other office furnishings and equipment than would be needed in the new, more efficient workspace.

Naively, I assumed it would be rather simple to arrange for the no longer needed furnishings and equipment to be donated to one of our local thrift stores. However, this was not the case.

As the move date approached, I began following up with the thrift stores trying to coordinate them coming to our space to pick up the to-be-donated items only to be told by two of the larger thrift stores that they had recently had so many donations of office furniture that would be unable to accept the donations.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a huge shift in how business is now conducted, many other businesses have either closed their offices completely or have taken measures similar to ours and greatly reduced the number of employees who work onsite in traditional office settings.

According to the Wall Street Journal, more than 200,000 American businesses ceased operations during the first year of the pandemic and thousands of others have downsized.

Thankfully, other than boxes to be unpacked, we are now almost settled into our new space but have one more task, which may prove to be the most difficult aspect of downsizing – what to do with all those chairs, filing cabinets and other equipment.

On a positive note, startup business and organizations now have more, less expensive options, to purchase equipment and supplies from thrift stores rather than retail stores than ever in the history of our nation.

76 total views, 8 views today