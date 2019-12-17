“Honor chair” presented to commemorate death anniversary of fallen officer

Fallen DeKalb County Police Department officer Edgar Flores will forever have a place at the department’s south precinct where he ended his watch.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of Flores’ death, “Saving a Hero’s Place” presented an “Honor Chair” to the department and Flores family during a ceremony at the south precinct Dec. 4 to provide a “permanent place of reverence” for Flores.

Flores worked for DKPD for 19 months when he was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Candler Road Dec. 13, 2018.

“Saving a Hero’s Place honored fallen DKPD [Officer] Edgar Flores with a beautiful handcrafted chair,” the department stated on its Facebook page. “It’s with sincere gratitude, we thank [Saving a Hero’s Place] for honoring those who paid the ultimate price.”

Formed in 2013, Saving a Hero’s Place is run by police officers “to ensure that every first responder who has fallen in the line of duty is always remembered and honored by their community and agency.” The organization has delivered more than 100 chairs since its inception, according to its website.

Flores is the first to receive an honor chair at DKPD.

