Officials express concerns over termination of county schools superintendent

Although DeKalb County Board of Education Chair Vickie Turner called the sudden ousting of former DeKalb County School District Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris “a change that needed to be made,” many officials are expressing their shock, concern and disagreement over the decision.

At his 2022 State of the County address at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on April 27, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond spoke directly to school board members who were in attendance, saying the decision by the board “makes no sense.”

“This looks a whole lot like that crap I came in on in 2013,” said Thurmond who was superintendent of DeKalb County School District from 2013-15. “It makes no sense. I didn’t go through all that and this county didn’t go through all that to go back down that road again.”

Thurmond questioned why the school board didn’t use millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds, if applicable, to correct ongoing problems at Druid Hills High School and other schools throughout the county.

“This ain’t about the superintendent, it ain’t about the school board or the school board chair; it’s about our children. Enough,” Thurmond said during his speech and was met with applause from the crowd.

Some DeKalb County School Board members have been among those confused by and critical of the decision to fire Watson-Harris at a virtual called meeting on April 26.

“Late (on April 26) the DeKalb Board of Education voted to terminate the contract of (Superintendent) Cheryl Watson-Harris,” said DeKalb Board of Education member Marshall Orson. “Without any notice and having started the meeting almost two hours past the time we originally announced, I missed the formal public vote but want to make clear I would have voted against this action. This action was taken with no notice to me and was contrary to earlier board discussions regarding the status of the superintendent.”

Orson went on to defend Watson-Harris and stated, “we now find ourselves almost exactly where we found ourselves ten years ago—making monumental decisions which have no relationship to what is in the best interests of our students. We are at a precarious juncture, not just for the district but for all of DeKalb County. And, we have set ourselves back, and put at further risk the success of our students. As I stated earlier, and it is worth repeating, it is a sad day for DeKalb.”

DeKalb Board of Education member Allyson Gevertz shared similar sentiments to Orson, stating, “since I came on the Board of Education in 2019, we are now on our fourth superintendent. I have a better understanding of how our Board of Education fails at providing stability for our students and staff. …There is a deeply ingrained culture of resistance to innovation in DeKalb Schools—a preference for ‘the DeKalb way’ over evidence-based best practice.”

“I am currently working with state legislators and the Georgia Board of Education to make them aware of the disorder and incompetence of this Board and assist in any communication or information that can help those who oversee the DeKalb County School Board make a decision on its future. DeKalb students, teachers, administrators and residents deserve so much more,” Gevertz stated.

In a letter dated April 27 from Georgia Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods, the swift severance with Watson-Harris was referred to as “a step backward in making real progress on addressing the concerns of the community (the DeKalb Board of Education) is charged to serve.”

“In my April 25 letter to the DeKalb County Board of Education, I called on the governance team to work together to get all your facilities to a standard of quality across the district,” said Woods. “I also called on the governance team to empower Superintendent Watson-Harris to take swift and immediate action. Instead of moving deliberatively and decisively in line with my recommendations, the board chose to largely meet this moment with dysfunction and deflection.”

After Sen. Elena Parent wrote an open letter to Woods voicing her concerns that the DeKalb Board of Education did not follow the law, Woods responded, in part, with the following, “Many of the issues you raise, such as adhering to the Open Meetings Act and other related state laws, fall within the jurisdiction of the state Attorney General’s Office. We will be sharing our concerns along with your letter with their office. They will then follow their established processes and procedures. I am committed to taking any further action, as necessary, based on the direction and guidance of the Attorney General’s Office.”

202 total views, 112 views today