Officials hope summer program can curtail crime

According to statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, crime for seven major offenses typically increases by 10 percent between June and August compared to other months of the year.

Some law enforcement officials said they believe this uptick in crime is due to teens being out of school for the summer and getting involved with the “wrong” crowd or committing crimes out of boredom.

Several local government agencies have tried to address this issue by offering summer programs. This year, DeKalb County officials announced that 400 teens were selected for the 2019 DeKalb Works Summer Youth Employment Program.

According to officials, more than 2,700 youth applied for intern positions. To date, the program has provided approximately 1,100 summer jobs for teens.

“We are pleased with the overwhelming response to this youth employment and empowerment program,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “In addition to receiving a paycheck, these youth are being introduced to job skills and a work ethic that will benefit them as they progress through life.”

The program is for DeKalb residents 14 to 24 and will run from June 3 to July 25. Individuals involved in the program will receive a salary of $10 an hour. Officials said participants in this year’s program will receive training on topics such as punctuality, conflict resolution, presentation and other job skills.

This year, 116 private employers, such as Ricoh, Allstate Insurance, Datum Tech, Grady Health Systems, Wade Walker YMCA and Clarkston Community Center, are providing internship opportunities.

Among the 109 public partners are the county’s board of commissioners, tax commissioner, district attorney, sheriff’s office, solicitor-general, Clerk of Superior Court, CEO, DeKalb County School District and other county departments.

DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann said the office has participated in the program since its inception three years ago.

“It’s exciting for us as well as it is for them to have them come in,” Mann said. “They can get a sense of what we do here at the sheriff’s office, and we get a great response from the students. It’s important for young people to get into productive activities instead of getting involved with gangs or other things they could be doing.”

WorkSource DeKalb provides interns with training prior to the start of their work assignments and also explains payroll and workers’ compensation to the interns.

