Officials working to resurrect land bank

County officials are still in the process of reestablishing the DeKalb Regional Land Bank—a government entity that focuses on converting vacant, abandoned and tax-delinquent properties to productive use.

DeKalb County established the DeKalb Regional Land Bank in August 2011 with Decatur as an initial partner but the regional land bank has been inactive since 2017 due to staffing issues and funding, according to county officials.

DeKalb County Commissioner Kathie Gannon said county officials are currently deciding the best way to move forward with reestablishing the land bank.

“We have different options for land banks. It’s not just going and setting one up,” Gannon said. “There are various options that have pros and cons for each one and various costs with each option. That’s what we’ve been plowing through for the last few months.”

In 2018, DeKalb approved a resolution on blight that recommends reactivating the Land Bank Authority for the purpose of converting abandoned and tax delinquent properties. Since 2017, approximately 300 properties have been abated or demolished. Approximately 260 abandoned residential or commercial properties are currently in county.

The revamped land bank will be funded with $350,000 from the county’s general fund and an additional $200,000 allocated from DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

DeKalb County Director of Community Development Allen Mitchell said the county plans to partner with Clarkston and Lithonia to reestablish the land bank.

“We have met with a number of cities and Clarkston and Lithonia have agreed to join us,” Mitchell said. “We plan to meet with Brookhaven and we have sent inquires to each mayor in DeKalb to see if they are interested in joining the land bank.”

Cochran-Johnson said DeKalb was hit hard by the recession and still has abandoned properties that are negatively affecting the county. DeKalb County was second in the state for foreclosures in 2008, during the peak of the recession. From 2001 to 2008, DeKalb and Fulton counties combined for more than 55,950 foreclosures, according to a report from the Neighborhood Stabilization Program.

“I think we moved as expeditiously as humanly possible trying to establish [DeKalb County Regional Land Bank],” Cochran-Johnson said. “I’m a huge proponent of this land bank and I look forward to seeing this complete.”

61 total views, 61 views today