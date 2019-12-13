One arrested, two suspects sought in carjacking of elderly woman in Decatur

Police are looking for two additional suspects they say carjacked an elderly woman on Gresham Road Dec. 5.

Aaron Johnson, 17, one of the accomplices in incident, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with robbery by force and elder abuse.

DeKalb County Police Department officials say they are still looking for Joshua Bryant, 20, and Tiffany Swanson, 19.

According to the police report, a 74-year-old Decatur woman was vacuuming her car at the Chevron gas station at 2452 Gresham Rd. around 5:30 p.m. when a man got into the driver’s side of her SUV. She said the man hit her multiple times causing injury to her forehead and lip area, according to the police report.

The man drove off with two other accomplices in the woman’s 2017 Nissan Rogue and her dog inside the vehicle. DKPD reported on Dec. 8 that the dog was found by a woman in southwest Atlanta and returned home.

The description of the attacker in the police report and video from the gas station point to Bryant as the attacker.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bryant and Swanson is asked to call DKPD at 404-286-7990 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

