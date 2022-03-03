One teen arrested in Stonecrest security guard’s murder, police search for other suspects

DeKalb County police say a teen has been arrested and charged for his involvement in the murder of a security guard in Stonecrest.

According to police, tips from the community led to arrest of a 16-year-old. Authorities have not released the teen’s identity to the public.

“I want to thank the community for its assistance during this investigation,” said DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. “This arrest is another example of what happens when the community and police work together.”

Investigators believe Henry Ashley, 24, who worked as a security guard at 8455 Mall Parkway in Stonecrest, encountered five suspects at approximately 11 p.m. on Feb. 19 as he investigated an alert about a suspicious person on the property. Moments after the encounter, Ashley was shot while in his marked work vehicle, according to police. Ashley was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The five suspects, including the 16-year-old who was recently apprehended, fled the scene in a gray vehicle immediately after the shooting, according to officials. In a surveillance video, the 16-year-old suspect is seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrests of the remaining suspects.

Anyone who has information or recognizes any of the suspects or the gray vehicle involved in the murder of Ashley is urged to call DeKalb Police homicide detectives with tips at (770) 724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS. Those providing tips may remain anonymous.

