Operation clean sweep now in third year

For the third year, DeKalb County’s Sanitation Division is holding its Operation Clean Sweep to address road enhancement and litter issues throughout the county.

According to county officials, Operation Clean Sweep is a multi-departmental initiative focused on roadside enhancement, litter collection, illegal dumping, and removing debris, trash and grass from streets, neighborhoods, sidewalks, roadway drains and county rights of way.

Crews and workers began picking up litter and discarded items on June 7. The initiative includes free residential curbside collection, paper shredding, litter collection and roadside enhancement activities throughout the month of June.

Bulky items are collected curbside on Fridays and Saturdays from until June 29. From June 7-8, county workers collected approximately 541 tons of items and serviced more than 1,200 DeKalb residents. The county also hosted a free paper shredding event on June 15.

According to DeKalb County Government Public Works Department spokesperson Pauline Andrea, Operation Clean Sweep has helped address environmental concerns for residents.

“All components of this program have been instrumental in promoting environmental stewardship [and] encouraging residents to be good stewards of their communities. This initiative also emphasizes the importance of maintaining this important and necessary partnership between our county government and the DeKalb residents we serve,” Andrea said. “Since the Operation Clean Sweep initiative was introduced in 2017, we have received countless messages from county residents, expressing their gratitude and appreciation for our continued focus on maintaining clean and aesthetically pleasing communities throughout DeKalb.”

DeKalb workers also made roadside enhancements along Memorial Drive between Candler Road and Beach Drive. County crews completed six miles of streetscaping and 4.5 miles of curb bumping.

According to county officials, three illegal dumping sites were addressed along with collecting 124 bags of trash and removing 29 illegal street signs.

“This program was introduced under CEO [Michael] Thurmond’s administration to advance the county’s goals for creating a cleaner, safer and more aesthetically pleasing DeKalb communities,” Andrea said.

Andrea said the program has been a “resounding success” and that she expects the initiative to continue.

57 total views, 57 views today