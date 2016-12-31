“Maybe Christmas, the Grinch thought, doesn’t come from a store,” from ‘The Grinch Who Stole Christmas’ by Dr. Seuss.

Though for many the holiday season is their favorite time of the year, for others it brings challenges, questions and a feeling of not quite measuring up to one’s own memories, or Lifetime and Hallmark Channel movies.

So, in celebration of “non-traditional” holiday traditions I would like to share that Christmas and the holidays are a feeling, and not just a date, time or even a place. Fewer and fewer American nuclear families look live the Cleavers, the Bradys or even the Griswolds anymore. Two-career households, divorce (more than half of all marriages), same sex marriage, living together, etc. now represent a majority of our nation’s families and households.

Many struggle this time of year to reconcile their own childhood holiday recollections with the realities of their own stretched, stressed and multi-household jaunts. Though most will continue to head over the river or through the woods via air or interstate to grandma’s house—the millions who now have children and/or grand-children who are shuttling between multiple families, step-relations and scattered and divorced parents can at times feel they have somehow let their children down.

With my own divorce two decades in the rearview window, I have come to learn that the true joys come in the time together with your children, family and close friends—even if that time does not come on the specific holiday date, you still have the ability to make any time special. My daughters Barclay and Olivia have never been together on Christmas day, I last saw Barclay, my first born (now 24) on Christmas morning, when she had just turned 3. We have long since built our own holiday traditions though, which tend to start around Thanksgiving and extend through her birthday on Dec. 18 or sometime in the new year. Remember, there are 12 days of Christmas, right? Younger daughter Olivia is with me on alternating Christmas years, and we have established a special time and place to see Santa, and our common love of Christmas lights, with Olivia leaning toward inflatables.

As for the grandparents who lament not being able to have all of your brood assembled together, due to conflicting familial tugs and responsibilities—again, you still have them, and they still have you. Yes, we celebrate the birth of Christ on Christmas, but we have long known that to not be the actual anniversary of his birth, so it is in fact just another calendar day. I can’t and won’t say some of these absences don’t sting a bit, but I instead choose to focus on the next time, or the last time I had with my two beautiful, loving and spectacularly different daughters. Your love and bonds are year-round, and so is the laughter when those moments together occur.

Family too is a feeling, and it can come with a lot of baggage. Nostalgia and memories may drive a desire to pile everyone around the table or in one big room, but sometimes a la carte and over a period of visits is better than stuffing one’s face at that all you can eat buffet.

Quality time can be better found and shared in smaller groups, one-on-one chats, or even a nice long walk on one of the quiet afternoons between Christmas and the New Year. Again, with my elder child, we try to squeeze in at least one matinee of a new movie we have both been wanting to see.

Also know that the traditions will change as our children and grandchildren age. Where once New Year’s Eve and fireworks were joyfully shared, the tween and teen years may bring a dramatic shift toward peers and their phones; but that doesn’t mean you have to be alone.

Instead of measuring your holidays against Christmases past, plan on seasonal things several of your clan enjoy across the weeks of the season. There are a lot of bargains to be had if you decide to hold off shopping until December 26 or 27. Hotels and restaurants are begging for customers on New Year’s Eve eve; be creative and build new and non-traditional traditions. You will be glad that you did.

For you and yours, may it be a blessed Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and holiday season, as well as coming New Year in 2017. And for my friends in the Grinch, Scrooge and non-believer camps, we still send you love and best wishes, as well as Festivus for the rest of us. Cheers!

92 total views, 19 views today